Couple identified in apparent murder-suicide on Fairfax County trail

Fairfax County police have identified the couple found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide on a trail.
After an initial investigation, detectives believe Richard Garverick shot his wife, and then shot himself, police said. Police found a gun and cartridge cases at the scene. The couple’s car was found in the parking lot of Stratton Woods Park, according to police.
Relatives of the Garvericks could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
An investigation is ongoing.