Couple identified in apparent murder-suicide on Fairfax County trail

Richard Garverick, 75, and Patricia Garverick, 69, were found fatally shot, according to police

March 24, 2023 at 5:08 p.m. EDT
Fairfax County police have identified the couple found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide on a trail.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the Stratton Woods Park area after someone found Patricia Garverick, 69, and Richard Garverick, 75, both of Herndon, unconscious, police said. Officers found the couple with gunshot wounds to the upper body. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, detectives believe Richard Garverick shot his wife, and then shot himself, police said. Police found a gun and cartridge cases at the scene. The couple’s car was found in the parking lot of Stratton Woods Park, according to police.

Relatives of the Garvericks could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

