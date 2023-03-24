Arlington officials clear homeless people out of condemned hotel

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arlington County government officials on Friday condemned and began clearing a shuttered, 583-room hotel, evicting unhoused people who had been living inside the property. The former Key Bridge Marriott, by a major thoroughfare on the edge of the Rosslyn neighborhood, closed in summer 2021 ahead of plans to demolish some smaller buildings on the 5.5-acre complex and replace them with apartment towers.

But that project never advanced, and several unhoused people appear to have sought shelter inside the three-star hotel’s main 12-story facility since then.

County spokesman Ryan Hudson said in a statement that following reports from neighbors and “initial fieldwork” by county staff, building inspection officials and the fire department “discovered people encamped inside and conditions that were unsafe and uninhabitable.”

Outreach staff from the county’s human-services department had started visiting the site earlier this week to alert the people inside that the property was being condemned. Hudson added that “many people” had left the site voluntarily over the past few days, though officials did not know exactly how many.

At least five people were removed from the site early Friday morning, and more than 50 police vehicles were still on-site around noon.

Hudson said he could not provide the exact number of officers on the scene, information that he called “tactical in nature.” But he noted that police, firefighters and emergency management and human services officials all pitched into a large response to ensure the building was fully vacated before being secured. The water had been turned off, he said.

By early afternoon, officials could be seen going through several hotel rooms, which still contained beds and stacks of pillows. Electricity was on, and police had begun setting metal barricades onto entrances to the main building.

Local government leaders have struggled to address homelessness across the country, including at the multiplying tent encampments in downtown D.C.

Five weeks ago and three miles away, the National Park Service evicted dozens of people from tents at McPherson Square in the District after intense outreach efforts by local officials and objections from protesters.

The former Marriott property, which was once the hotel chain’s oldest U.S. location, was purchased in 2018 by an LLC tied to Woodridge Capital Partners, a Los Angeles developer that specializes in converting luxury hotels into apartments.

In March 2020, county officials approved the construction of two new residential buildings on the site at 1401 Langston Blvd. Marriott “ceased operation” of the hotel in July 2021, officials said, closing the building to prepare for redevelopment.

It is unclear when people began living inside the property.

Woodridge Capital Partners did not respond to phone calls seeking comment. Neither Marriott nor Duball LLC, a D.C.-area real estate developer working with the company, immediately responded to requests for comment.

The company appears to have run into financial trouble on two California projects. Woodridge defaulted last year on a $56.2 million mortgage for a century-old San Francisco hotel and on $1.8 billion in loans connected to another property in Los Angeles, a 726-room hotel on the edge of Beverly Hills.

Arlington officials said the county’s actions were authorized by Virginia building and fire prevention codes that allow them to condemn and secure the property.

Hudson said that county human services officials were working with several area nonprofits — including PathForward, New Hope Housing, Doorways and Bridges to Independence — to offer resources to the people living inside, including food and water, clothing, transportation and same-day behavioral health care.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades contributed to this report.

