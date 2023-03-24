Pr. George’s enacts surveillance rebate program named for Jayz Agnew

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Legislation named for a 13-year-old who was fatally shot while raking leaves one evening last November outside his Hillcrest Heights-area home will provide rebates to home and business owners in Prince George's County who buy surveillance cameras.

The Private Security Camera Incentive, which will be known as the Jayz Agnew Law, aims to strengthen surveillance and discourage illegal dumping as county residents grow weary of crime. The program will provide vouchers up to $100 for security camera subscription costs and up to $200 for cameras bought by homeowners or lessees of properties. There will be a limit of one camera per household and two cameras per business.

Council members were moved to tears, their skin flushed and voices shaky when they discussed the measure after the family members of Jayz Agnew spoke at a council meeting on Tuesday. His mother, young sister and other relatives tearfully implored the council to pass the bill, saying a lack of camera footage has made it challenging to investigate the eighth-grader’s death.

“Just as my son was raking leaves in the yard and got killed, just think about your child possibly in the same situation,” said Antoine J. Agnew Sr., Jayz’s father. “You can turn your back and life can be taken from you with the blink of an eye.”

Their pleas resonated with council members, who agreed that crime is becoming one of the top, if not the main, issue for county residents.

“It’s the least that we can do as community,” said council member Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7), her cheeks stained with tears. “For two reasons: to allow for his memory and for his name to live on this piece of legislation. Secondly, to ensure that this is not pain that other families don’t have to feel.”

Montgomery County passed similar legislation last year, though it has yet to go into effect, according to Shiera Goff, director of public information for the Montgomery County Police Department.

The District also has a similar program that was established about seven years ago though usage varied among neighborhoods, according to analysis by DCist in 2020. Gentrifying neighborhoods embraced the program, while areas with higher crime showed lower rates of participation, DCist reported.

Prince George’s County’s newly passed bill, an effort led by Oriadha whose district includes the neighborhood where Agnew was shot, establishes the program under the Prince George’s County Police Department and the office of community relations and tasks the director of the office of finance with dispersing rebates and vouchers.

Before the program is implemented, the chief of police or a designee must identify and publish a list of priority areas within the county based on crime levels, according to the bill.

The Prince George’s County Police Department didn’t return a request for comment.

Voucher applicants may qualify if they’re in a priority area and agree to other criteria in writing.

Applicants must in agree that they will not record others “conducting lawful activity on private property” that’s not owned by them. Businesses and nonprofits also must agree to prominently post notice of surveillance cameras to visitors.

The bill will take effect 45 days after it is signed into law.

Crime has been a concerning issue for county residents, although county police data shows violent crime totals are down slightly year-over-year, they are up in certain categories, such as robbery and assault, and rose overall during the pandemic. County officials last year sharpened their focus on juvenile crime during a spate of carjackings. There have been 18 homicides this year, compared to 19 at this time in 2022.

Prince George’s County police investigated more than 100 killings in 2022 — a decline compared to 2021 though homicides were up by about 38 percent from 2019, The Post reported in December.

Juanita Agnew, Jayz’s mom, said her family didn’t have cameras when he was shot because they felt safe. She told council members that she believes her son’s case would’ve been solved in a matter of days if there were cameras around.

“At 5 o’clock in the afternoon, there’s no telling that we would’ve been able to see the car or the license plates or any kind of identifying factor that would’ve helped us to solve the case,” she said.

Agnew said she understood that the program would add some level of stress to the county’s budget but considered the bill to be a “drop” compared to what is spent on other items.

Council member Wanika Fisher (D-District 2) shared that an armed robbery happened in front of her door about a week and a half ago and that responding police used footage from her surveillance cameras to help their investigation, she said.

“[Crime] is absolutely constant,” Fisher said. “I just wanted the public to know that we all experience what they experience as well.”

Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large), who typically finds himself at odds with a more liberal council majority, thanked Oriadha for her leadership.

“I think crime has become, if not one of our leading issues, [it’s] one of our couple of top issues in the county,” he said before casting his vote. “It’s something we have to address in as many creative ways as we can.”

