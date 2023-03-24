Man who drove into Verizon store in Alexandria sentenced to 10 years

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A Texas man who crashed his car into a Verizon store in Alexandria after employees told him they couldn’t help him disconnect his phone service was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Chip R. Daniels, a 41-year-old who has been diagnosed with delusional disorder, pleaded guilty this year to attempted malicious wounding of three Verizon store employees who suffered knee and back injuries and scrapes.

Daniels also pleaded guilty to destruction of property, hit-and-run and reckless driving charges connected to the March 21, 2021, crash at the Verizon store in the Potomac Yard neighborhood.

Prosecutors said that earlier in the same day, Daniels apparently crashed his car into the lobby of the Drake apartment building in the District. They said D.C. authorities have filed aggravated assault charges against him. According to an email sent in 2021 to residents of the Drake by management, the person who crashed a car into the building’s lobby had applied for an apartment, but withdrew his application after “we requested to see his proof of income.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Harsh Voruganti noted in a sentencing brief March 16 that Daniels was also convicted previously in Texas of unintentionally killing another person in a car crash.

“While the defendant does have a mental health diagnosis, the defendant’s conduct and statements show his actions to be motivated by anger and spite, not by delusions,” Voruganti wrote.

Daniels went to the Verizon store “seeking to have his phone service disconnected,” prosecutors said. The store manager and two employees told Daniels they were unable to help, advising him to call customer service, “in response to which, the defendant stated repeatedly, ‘We can do this the easy way or the hard way.’”

A Verizon store employee then watched Daniels back his Chevrolet Cruze “out of his parking spot and then accelerate at high speed into the store,” shattering the glass at the entrance, damaging equipment, and narrowly missing the employees, Voruganti wrote.

Alexandria prosecutors did not offer Daniels a plea deal before he admitted his guilt in January.

At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Circuit Court Judge James C. Clark granted prosecutors’ request for a 10-year prison term. Tamika Jones, an attorney for Daniels, had requested a sentence of time served after two years in custody.

“He admits he was no longer medicated and that he was having delusional thoughts about people trying to harm him,” Jones wrote in a sentencing brief March 16. Daniels at the time had stopped taking Haldol, a medication used to treat schizophrenia, he told a clinical evaluator.

In a court filing, Jones wrote that the sentencing guidelines in Virginia called for a prison term of three years to almost seven years for Daniels. Voruganti wrote that the guidelines called for 1 ½ years to almost seven years, after factoring in Daniels’s acceptance of responsibility. Jones declined to comment on the 10-year sentence Friday.

“I just want you to know from me that for the past 10 or 12 years dealing with all the ups and downs pertaining to Chip’s illness has not been easy,” Daniels’s mother, Debbie Bailey, wrote in a letter to the court March 8. “When Chip is on medication, he is not a person that would harm anyone.”

Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan L. Porter said in a statement that the “significant sentence imposed in this disturbing case both holds the defendant accountable for his intentional actions and protects the community from further acts of violence.”

