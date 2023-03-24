Dognapped dachshund reunited with family in Maryland

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Anthony Velasquez got the call his family had been waiting on for two weeks on Monday. Their beloved female dachshund, Canela, was found after being swiped from the front porch of their home in the early morning hours of March 6. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Prince George’s County police released video last week from the family’s Ring doorbell camera that captured the dognapping in the District Heights area and asked the community for help in finding five-year-old Canela. Five days later, police announced that she had been dropped off at a pet store on Donnell Drive, where an employee contacted police. It was right in time for Velasquez’s younger sister’s 11th birthday, he said.

“That’s all she wanted for her birthday, and for her to get her back on her birthday. It’s something you read out of a fairy tale,” Velasquez, 21, said.

Canela, a five-year-old dachshund, was taken from the porch of her home in the District Heights area on March 6. Police said the video captures the theft. (Video: PGPD Police)

Detectives are still working to identify who took Canela and an investigation into the theft continues, police said. Velasquez said the family has “no complaints” now that Canela is home.

“I just wanted my dog back, my family back, and I got that,” Velasquez said.

In the less than two-minute clip of the dognapping, at about 5:35 a.m., a woman is seen walking onto the front porch of the home and approaching Canela, who immediately starts barking at the woman repeatedly. The woman tries to calm Canela down by saying “No,” “Sit,” and “Come on.”

As the woman bends down to touch the dachshund, Canela can be heard growling and backing away. The woman says, “No, no.” Although the footage ends there, police said in a news release that the woman “ultimately takes the dog” and believed another person was involved in the theft.

Canela was originally let out in the gated backyard to use the bathroom, but somehow escaped through an opening and ended up on the front porch to be let back in, Velasquez said. The family inside was asleep and he nor his stepfather was home at the time of the theft, Velasquez said.

Canela was being well-cared for at a Petco nearby the family home, where she was dropped off by an unidentified person, about a week prior to the notification to police, according to Velasquez and police.

The detective working the case believed community outreach and media coverage could “likely help facilitate the reunion” and eventually prompted the pet store employee to call law enforcement, police said in a statement.

When Velasquez got to a police station Monday to identify Canela, he knew it was her. He brought Canela home and she “jumped for joy” at being back with the family, especially at the sight of his younger sister, Velasquez said.

“In many homes, a pet is part of the family and that is the case with Canela and her family. The Prince George’s County Police is pleased she is back home,” the department said.

There is one difference from the last time Velasquez saw Canela: her pregnant belly is now showing.

“The last time I’d seen her, she was like skinny. But the two weeks went past, and her belly since she’s pregnant, it really came in,” Velasquez said.

As far as what the family will do with her puppies, they are waiting to decide after the litter arrives.

