D.C. child-care workers celebrate their new degrees

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alicia Morales Escobar had taught infants and toddlers for years before the District passed a law requiring her to earn a college degree to continue doing her job. “I was thinking it would be impossible for me,” said Morales Escobar, 44, who works at Briya Public Charter School in Adams Morgan. With two of her own children to raise, the strain compounded by a pandemic and the death of her brother from a stroke, she said, “Many times I wanted to give up, but my family pushed me to keep on.”

On Saturday, Morales Escobar and 20 other women were honored as the first cohort to complete a new program at the University of the District of Columbia that offers an associate’s degree in education to bilingual students. Wearing ruffled dresses and sparkly high heels, or professional blazers, they beamed as they walked across the stage to the cheers of family and friends.

“I’m very proud,” said Morales Escobar, holding a bouquet of red roses as her mother and two sons stood beside her.

The 2016 law mandates that by December 2023, all preschool teachers and many at-home day care providers in the District must have at least an associate’s degree with at least 24 credits of early-childhood education classes, and assistant teachers need a Child Development Associate credential or an associate’s degree in any field.

Advertisement

Facility directors must have a bachelor’s degree in early-childhood education or a bachelor’s degree in any subject area with a minimum of 15 credits in early-childhood education; their deadline was December 2022.

Not all educators have hit the goal. A December report from the District’s Office of the State Superintendent for Education showed 82 percent of center directors had earned the required degrees, but just 38 percent of teachers and 35 percent of assistant teachers had. The rates among home caregivers were between 50 and 58 percent.

The law has been criticized for imposing additional hurdles on teachers, who must expend time and money to earn the degrees, and on families, who may have to pay more for care provided by educators with higher degrees. Licensed child care in the area is already among the costliest nationwide, at around $24,000 for infants each year.

Advertisement

Proponents say it addresses inequity in the quality of care and education for the youngest learners. Research has found that an academic achievement gap between children from poor and middle-class families already exists by the age of 18 months.

After a four-year legal battle over the requirements, the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. ruled that the city could require child-care workers to get college degrees.

UDC’s is the only bilingual degree-bearing program in the Washington area and one of only a few in the country, said BB Otero, an education consultant and former deputy mayor for health and human services. The program was free for participants, with funding coming from OSSE along with some foundation money, she said.

For many educators for whom English is a second language, having to earn a degree in the United States felt daunting, but it could provide a boost in salary. “A significant number of early childhood educators in the nation are women of color — it has to do with the fact that it’s lower paid in some places than fast food restaurants,” Otero said. “Having a degree increases your pay rate.”

Advertisement

Before it could offer a bilingual program, UDC had to translate syllabi from its English-language associates program and find textbooks in Spanish, said Marilyn Hamilton, dean of academic affairs. Around 300 students are currently enrolled in the bilingual program and around 40 in the English-only program.

University administrators and city officials on Saturday praised the graduates, who ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s, noting that they had persevered despite the challenges of a pandemic, full-time jobs, and language barriers. The women earned their degrees in 2022, but celebrated at a ceremony Saturday.

“Many of you have journeyed far and endured much to be here,” said UDC president Ronald Mason, Jr. “If there is one thing that is clear it’s that you don’t give up … Congratulations, cohort 1, you have blazed the path for many to follow.”

Advertisement

While 20 percent of District students are Latino, only 7 percent of teachers are, said Antoinette Mitchell, assistant superintendent of postsecondary and career education at OSSE. “Research shows that representation matters, that Latino students thrive when there are Latino teachers around,” she told the graduates. “Every day, as you work with little children, you will be changing the world for the better.”

After the ceremony, Glenda Mendoza, 41, a native of El Salvador and mother of two, marveled at the idea that she had earned a college degree. She was convinced to do it by “the fact that it was in my language and that it was free,” she said. “I said, ‘I’m going to take the opportunity to give an example to my kids that if I can do it, 20 years after I finished high school, they can do it right after high school.’”

Nataly Bermudez, 31, a Colombia native who teaches at Curious Explorers Child Development Center on Georgia Avenue, was a single mother of two when she embarked on the program. She worked from 8:30 to 5:30, then rushed home to change and go to class.

She studied alongside her 65-year-old mother, who has her own day care and is still completing the program.

“I was a teacher’s assistant and now I’m a lead teacher,” Bermudez said with a smile, her 6-year-old daughter Ayleen tugging at her white dress. “I got the opportunity to learn in two languages.”

GiftOutline Gift Article