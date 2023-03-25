Irvo Otieno’s last days: How a mental health system ‘completely failed’

Listen 13 min Gift Article Share

Irvo Otieno's mother was on the phone, trying to get a doctor's help for her son's latest mental health crisis, when she noticed the 28-year-old had left their house and begun plucking solar lights from her neighbors' yard and knocking on their door.

Caroline Ouko hung up and hurried over to get him on March 3, but soon noticed about 12 police officers arrayed across her front yard in the Richmond suburbs with stun guns drawn. Henrico County law enforcement had been summoned by the neighbor reporting a burglary, police said.

Fearful for her son, Ouko said she wrapped herself around Otieno’s large frame and they walked onto her front steps arm-in-arm. Ouko said she called out to the officers: “My son is in mental distress.”

After observing Otieno, police said they placed him on an emergency mental health hold and took him to a hospital for an evaluation and help. Three days later, Otieno would be dead; authorities say he was asphyxiated after sheriff’s deputies and hospital workers piled upon him at a state mental hospital in an incident that was caught on video.

His death again sparked nationwide outrage over law enforcement’s treatment of a Black man in custody, with Otieno’s family likening it to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. But experts say it also pointed to failures in Virginia’s criminal justice and mental health systems to deal with a person in apparent crisis following a string of high-profile tragedies.

Otieno, who liked to rap and wanted to work in the music industry, had experienced mental health issues since his late teens, his family said. They said his mental health, already fragile on March 3, seemed to continue to deteriorate in the following days as he was shuttled from a medical hospital to jail to a state mental hospital. The whole time, his increasingly desperate mother raced to get him care and medicine.

Surveillance video of his treatment in the Henrico County jail and at Central State Hospital shows Otieno partially naked at points, punched at and finally piled upon by sheriff’s deputies and hospital workers for 11 minutes.

Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder for “smothering” Otieno, as a prosecutor put it in court. Their attorneys have argued their clients were trying to restrain Otieno and some have denied their conduct caused his death.

“It seems pretty clear that Virginia’s mental health system completely failed,” said Colleen Miller, executive director of the disAbility Law Center of Virginia.

Surveillance video from Central State Hospital in Virginia shows law enforcement officers and medical staff piling on top of Irvo Otieno before his death. (Video: Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office)

With no explanation to mom, Otieno is taken to jail

After her son was taken into custody on March 3, Ouko jumped in her car and followed the police and Otieno to Parham Doctors’ Hospital. A doctor greeted her in the reception area around noon and asked for information about Otieno’s mental health history to treat him.

“I’ll try to do the best I can,” Ouko said the doctor told her.

Ouko, who declined to detail her son’s diagnosis to The Washington Post, was initially optimistic. She had been navigating his episodes for a decade. But as the hours dragged on, that hopefulness drained away.

Ouko said she visited the reception desk again and again to try to see her son, but she was repeatedly denied. At one point, an officer who transported Otieno said he was too agitated for a visit. His mother felt her presence could soothe him. Around 7:15 p.m., Ouko said a doctor told her police were barring him from allowing her to see Otieno.

Around 9:30 p.m., Ouko said she was shocked when the reception desk told her Otieno was no longer at the hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Parham Doctors’ Hospital referred all requests for comment about Otieno’s case to the police. Henrico County police said in a statement Otieno had become “physically assaultive” toward officers.

Police declined an interview request citing the ongoing criminal investigation into Otieno’s death, but said in a news release that Otieno was charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer and other offenses. Police said they transferred Otieno to the Henrico County jail.

Though details of the alleged assaults are sparse, Lisa Dailey, the executive director of the mental health focused Treatment Advocacy Center, questioned why Otieno would be charged with a crime for an alleged outburst apparently prompted by a mental health crisis.

“How did he end up going from the hospital where he would have been evaluated for psychological crisis to being arrested?” Dailey asked. “That’s where things started to seriously go wrong.”

After learning Otieno was no longer at the hospital, Ouko said she rushed to the treatment area to ask someone where Otieno had been taken. Ouko said her stomach dropped when she learned it was the jail.

“I thought, ‘Oh Lord,’” Ouko said.

Video from Henrico County jail shows officers entering Irvo Otieno's cell and appearing to throw punches. Otieno is then carried out of the cell. (Video: Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office)

Denied full suite of meds, Otieno appears to deteriorate

Ouko was jolted by a fresh wave of alarm the next day.

When she arrived at the jail on that Saturday, March 4, she said a social worker told her they had no medicine for Otieno’s mental health issues. Ouko said it was Otieno’s prescriptions that had stabilized him during previous episodes.

Ouko returned to the jail with three prescriptions, but officials told her they could only accept one. The next day, a jail nurse told Ouko they couldn’t give her son the medicine she left because it would have to be cleared by a doctor, who would not be available until Monday. A lawyer for the family declined to say what prescriptions Otieno had.

That Monday morning Ouko made her way to the Henrico County courthouse at 8:30 a.m. for Otieno’s arraignment on the charges of assaulting the Henrico County police officers. She was anxious to see her son’s condition.

When he appeared for the hearing via a TV monitor transmitting from the jail, Ouko said she was stunned. “My baby had no fight in him left,” Ouko said. “My child looked weak. He tried to put his hands up but he couldn’t even hold them up.”

Ouko said she stood and called his name — a strange half-smile, half-grimace spread across Otieno’s face and he appeared out of it and in pain. Ouko said she pleaded with the judge to release her son right then, saying he had a doctor and family who could take care of him. She said she told the judge her son was in a mental distress and had no medicine over the weekend.

“He needs to come home,” Ouko recalled arguing.

But the Henrico County prosecutor said the judge ordered Otieno held without bond, which is typical on the charges he was facing.

Ouko never saw her son alive again.

Otieno’s early life and mental health struggles

Things had started very differently for Otieno. He and his family arrived in the United States from Kenya when he was 4-years-old with high hopes for a new life, Ouko said. They settled in the Richmond suburbs.

Within a tightknit circle of Kenyan expats, everyone knew instantly that Otieno had been born at night, his older brother, Leon Ochieng, during the day; the surnames they were given at birth, following the traditions of the Luo people of Kenya, convey that bit of biography.

But in the majority-White public classrooms Otieno attended from kindergarten through high school, his first name was a source of confusion. His family pronounces “Irvo” as “I-vo,” leaving the “r” silent. In school, “Irvo” was so widely misunderstood to be “Ivor” that Otieno came to refer to himself that way. He created his own Facebook page under the name Ivor Otieno.

Esayas Mehretab, who met Otieno at a Richmond YMCA when they were both 9-years-old, said they bonded over their love of basketball and their shared experience as children of immigrants who came to the United States to make better lives for their families.

“He was just a sweet kid from Africa,” Mehretab said.

At Douglas S. Freeman High School, Otieno thrived in honors classes and dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur in the Future Business Leaders of America club.

“I remember him as a young man who had a big smile as well as a big appetite when he would join us for dinner,” said Patricia Claytor, whose son was a classmate at Freeman. “He would always exclaim, ‘What a feast, Mrs. Claytor!’ and he never turned down a second helping.”

He needed the fuel, playing basketball throughout high school and — seemingly on a whim his senior year — trying out for the football team. Mike Henderson was the new football coach at Freeman when Otieno showed up at tryouts with no experience in that sport since middle school.

“He was so athletic he was able to contribute to the team,” said Henderson, who played him as backup running back and defensive end. “He could have been a superstar if he’d played a longer period of time.”

Ouko said Otieno’s mental health issues began to surface in his senior year, though she did not offer specifics. A stint at college in California was cut short by a major mental health breakdown. News reports from the time said Otieno was running through a mall naked and tried to fight with police officers. He pleaded no contest to a vandalism charge in 2015, and was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.

He moved back home with his mother. Many of his high school friends were away in college, and in 2020, he felt shaken to see some of them reacting callously on social media to Floyd’s murder, said Naaman Pallo, a Kenyan-born real estate investor and family friend who described Otieno as a “gentle giant” who was sensitive to racial injustice.

After protesters spurred by Floyd’s death vented their rage on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, Otieno posted a photo of himself on Facebook in front of one heavily spray-painted Confederate statue, his right fist raised high.

At the time of his death, Otieno had found his calling pursuing a music career, Ouko said. Otieno loved hip-hop and rapped under the name, “Young Vo.” He had dreams of starting his own record label.

“He really wanted to make a better life for his family,” said Allan-Charles Chipman, one of his friends.

Otieno dies at the hands of sheriff’s deputies, hospital workers

Hours after the arraignment on March 6, medical staff at Henrico jail were apparently alarmed enough about Otieno’s condition that they obtained a judge’s order for Otieno to be committed to a state hospital for mental health treatment, the Henrico County prosecutor said.

Surveillance video shows a group of law enforcement officers approach Otieno’s cell shortly before 2:30 p.m. to make the transfer to Central State Hospital. The video shows the officers wrestling with Otieno through a slot in his cell door. Mark Krudys, an attorney for Otieno’s family, said Otieno was also pepper-sprayed.

The officers eventually open the door and six Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies rush inside to subdue Otieno. They can be seen struggling with him inside the cell, and one deputy appears to throw several punches. The encounter goes on for about 14 minutes.

Otieno appears motionless as six deputies finally carry him out of his cell. A short-time later, another video from a carport shows deputies laying Otieno behind a van. His pants are pulled down. Otieno is shoved in the back of an SUV, and it leaves the jail. Krudys decried the treatment, saying Otieno was carried “like an animal.”

Surveillance video also shows the SUV’s arrival at Central State shortly before 4 p.m. A shackled and handcuffed Otieno is eventually carried into the hospital and then into an admissions room and seated on the ground.

After Otieno jerks at one point, sheriff’s deputies and later hospital workers pile on him, surveillance video shows. They struggle with him for 11 minutes, putting their weight on him and restraining his arms, legs and head. Finally, they roll an unresponsive and shirtless Otieno over onto his side, but wait more than a minute and a half to begin trying to resuscitate him by pumping his chest.

By then, it was too late.

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill later said in court Otieno died of asphyxiation from the weight of the sheriff’s deputies and hospital workers and said Otieno had not been combative. She said Virginia State Police were not called for nearly three hours to investigate Otieno’s death.

The state agency that runs Central State declined to comment, but Henrico County Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory said in a statement her office was conducting its own investigation into Otieno’s treatment and expressed condolences to Otieno’s family. The sheriff’s deputies charged in Otieno’s death have been suspended.

“We will continue to maintain the highest professional standards in how we serve and protect those in our custody, the community at-large and our staff,” Gregory said.

Ouko learned of her son’s death the next day, when Virginia State Police troopers knocked on her door and told her an investigation was underway. Ouko said she didn’t even know Otieno had been taken to Central State Hospital.

In the days that followed, Otieno’s death drew national attention. During a news conference after Ouko and her family watched the surveillance video of Otieno’s death this week, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, compared it to the killing of Floyd — another instance in which a Black man died after officers pinned him to the ground. Crump also represented Floyd’s family.

Ouko held a smiling photo of her son, a stark contrast to the suffering seen on the surveillance videos, and cried. Ochieng, Otieno’s brother, described in an anguished voice what had befallen Otieno as a “tragic, senseless, inhumane nightmare.”

“At what point, do we consider mental illness a crime?” Ochieng said, adding later, that for families dealing with mental illness in America, “you should not wake up and feel sick and consider whether you should call for help.”

