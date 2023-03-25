D.C. political consultant’s 2022 death in New York ruled a homicide

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before she could grieve her son, Linda Clary had to find out how he really died. John Umberger, a political consultant in the District, was found dead in a Manhattan townhouse in June 2022, his accounts mysteriously drained of more than $20,000 after he went to a popular gay nightclub and left with two men, Clary said.

The medical examiner said Umberger died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl” and four other substances, according to his death certificate. But the person New York authorities were describing to Clary sounded nothing like the force of nature she had raised and known for 33 years.

“They wanted to tell me that John died of a drug overdose — he got robbed and was just depressed,” Clary said. “And I said no.”

Along with her sisters and a niece, Clary dug through Umberger’s call records and text messages, discovering that he never got into the last cab he ordered, while more than $20,000 had been withdrawn from his bank accounts, she said. Clary said she traveled from her home in Georgia to show a timeline she had put together to the New York Police Department’s 19th Precinct, hoping to spur more of an investigation.

“John never met a stranger, even as a baby in the Post Office,” Clary recalled. “John was determined, even as a child. He was innovative with coming up with better ways and more efficient ways to do something at work.”

The New York medical examiner ruled Umberger’s death a homicide March 3, nine months after his body was found, according to a city spokesperson.

NYPD spokespeople did not respond to questions Saturday about details of the investigation, and a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office did not say why the homicide ruling took nine months in Umberger’s case. “This remains an ongoing investigation,” a police official said.

But Clary said police have told her they are investigating organized robbery rings that drug their targets and then gain access to their electronic devices — and the sensitive data stored on them — by using facial recognition security features.

New York authorities said that another victim, Julio Ramirez, died by overdosing on the same drugs as Umberger after leaving a bar in the same neighborhood about a month earlier, his funds also drained from his accounts. On Friday, city officials said Kathryn Gallagher, a 36-year-old fashion designer who was found dead about two months after Umberger from a similar drug cocktail, also was a homicide victim.

Clary said she is frustrated by the length of time it took for her son’s death to be ruled a homicide and for a full investigation to be underway.

Umberger, who grew up in the Atlanta area and worked as an aide to politicians including Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus and Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.), was usually the one telling people in the doldrums to stop “complaining and go do something about it,” Clary said.

“John was not only my oldest son, he was also my best friend and greatest cheerleader,” Clary said.

Friends, family and former bosses recalled in interviews how Umberger had a knack for enlivening rooms and conversations. He was a gyrokinesis instructor, a folk art collector, a fan of Nepali dumplings in Adams Morgan and impromptu games of backgammon, they said. Umberger volunteered for a group that plants trees along Embassy Row in the District, according to his obituary. At the time of his death, he was the director of diplomacy and political programs for the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative legal group.

“In my six years as chairman of the Republican National Committee, John was one of the most fun, positive and joyful employees that I can remember,” Priebus said Saturday. Umberger revamped Priebus’s fundraising system at the RNC in 2011, then went to work for Chambliss’s Senate office in 2014, then served on Donald Trump’s presidential transition in 2017, according to Umberger’s resume.

“It still doesn’t hit me until I punch his name into my phone that he’s not going to be able to answer,” said Neil Chatterjee, the former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Umberger had a presidential appointment as the FERC’s director of operations during the Trump administration, but “he was such a larger-than-life figure that his role there significantly surpassed whatever title was ascribed to him,” Chatterjee said.

“John was so curious about everybody,” said Jade Womack, a friend who met Umberger while both worked at FERC. “He would ask you so many questions, like, ‘Tell me more. how did you get into that? Why do you like that?’ He never wrote off anyone. Everybody was included in a city that excludes a lot of people.”

Clary said investigating her son’s death has made her wary of facial recognition technology, and she worries there could be more victims whose cases have not been discovered.

Monika Mathur contributed to this report.

