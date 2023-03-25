Saturday was a cool D.C. day of rain, blossoms and spring

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Washington, we had a cool, wet Saturday, conditions that let the cherry trees continue to flaunt their blossoms, while possibly keeping crowds down just enough to make it easier to see them. Early rain ended about 1 p.m., leaving puddles in the streets, mud in the parks, temperatures in the 40s and a steadfast overcast in the skies.

A visit to the Tidal Basin suggested that just enough of us stayed away to permit blossom appreciation to proceed without much crowding, hustle or bustle.

Connoisseurs of our springtime take pride in its variety, claiming that a little patience will reveal the full meteorological arsenal. The three days ending Saturday helped support that.

Thursday yielded sunshine and 84 degrees, the warmest day of the year so far and a preview of summer. Cool Friday offered heavy rain after dark that raised the day’s total to 0.72 inches, the second-most of any day this year so far. Saturday continued as cool and cloudy, and added 0.20 inches of rain.

As if that lacked distinction, full bloom of the famed cherry blossoms began Thursday, according to the National Park Service. Famed for their very delicacy and fleeting nature, the blossoms seemed sturdy enough to resist breeze, chill and hours of precipitation.

On Saturday, they seemed to cling tenaciously to the trees ringing the basin, providing the vista of seemingly inexhaustible pinkness and whiteness that have become a symbol of Washington and spring.

People moved slowly, glancing up at the delicate ceiling above their heads and out to the far shore of the basin, where still more of the trees created a cloud of frail evanescence.

