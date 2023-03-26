Outgoing Catholic charity chief: Poverty requires more than ‘Band-Aids’

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fifty years ago this May, a local Bethesda kid named John Enzler was ordained a Catholic priest. He thought he’d work in a parish his whole life. Instead, he shot up the ranks of the Washington Archdiocese, growing into a leader and super-effective fundraiser focused on helping the increasing number of his region’s poor, homeless and hungry.

Monsignor Enzler led several big, affluent parishes in the area, worked for the archdiocese and then, 12 years ago, became CEO of Catholic Charities of Washington, which serves some 167,000 people each year in the District and several Maryland counties and is one of the biggest social-services providers in the area. It is also one of the largest of Catholic Charities’ 167 branches around the country.

Enzler’s tenure in church and nonprofit leadership coincided with an explosion in the region’s population, a nosedive in the stature of institutional religion — including that of the Catholic Church — and a swelling of the gap between rich and poor. Catholic Charities of Washington is bigger than when he started, now with nearly 1,000 staff working on everything from immigration law to job training and dental care. Its budget was $64 million when he arrived and now, with pro bono services, is slightly more than $100 million.

Enzler, a tall pastor with a gentle voice, will step down in June and take on a slower pace, supporting and fundraising for Catholic Charities and serving as a part-time counselor at his alma mater, St. John’s College High School. As he prepares to step down — a gala is planned for April 1, a date he jokingly calls “appropriate” — The Post spoke with him about the region’s social safety net and his belief that people can find spirituality and God in serving others.

Q: You grew up in this area, with 12 siblings. So much of the region, religion and social services have changed.

A: I grew up in Bethesda, which at that point was definitely upper-middle class — it wasn’t rich, but very comfortable — in a house that cost $37,000 in 1947 and just sold for $3.7 million. There are a whole lot of struggles now. Eleven percent of Washington is hungry for part of the year. We serve a lot of meals; we served 5 million meals during [the height of] covid. The reality is there are still people hungry. Maybe it was out there when I was growing up, but I didn’t know it.

When I was growing up, not one child in my school had divorced parents. It was very idyllic. My last 12 years, I’ve seen much more poverty and real struggle and real people just trying to survive, frankly.

Q: How has serving the needy in the D.C. area changed in your life?

A: My boss, Jesus, said: “The poor you’ll always have.” But we’re making progress. In Ward 7 and Ward 8, in some pockets, we’re not doing as good a job. But the mayor is doing a good job with [housing] vouchers. That’s different than in the past; the mayor has pushed those hard.

At Catholic Charities, we have taken a different tact in the last six or seven years, which is: We want to not just feed people but to find a way to make sure hunger isn’t a problem. Not just get them off the streets, but find a place they can actually live. That’s changing. We used to do a lot of Band-Aids; now we’re doing more surgery. Band-Aids are food, a coat, shelter for the night. Surgery is helping them to move from poverty to sustainability. Let’s get them a house, a job, a place to live and move into.

Q: Why did that change happen?

A: I changed. I had thought: “Oh, we’re doing great, serving all these meals.” I realized after five or six years we weren’t making the impact we could. A few board members said: “I want to do more to help people change and move forward.” So that’s been my goal the last five years or so. How can we help people change their lives and get on their feet and begin to establish themselves in a way that they feel proud and feel good about themselves?

Q: Catholic Charities was under the spotlight around this time last year, when officials in Texas began busing migrants to Democrat-led cities, including D.C., and agencies like yours were heavily involved in greeting and helping them when they arrived.

A: Yeah, 14,000 people came on buses! Some 12,000 of them had a friend or relative we could help them get to somewhere, but 2,000 stayed and had no one. The mayor took care of the hotels, and Catholic Charities is still doing all the case work. We have 500 families in Montgomery County and D.C., 1,000 people, helping them get into schools and jobs.

Q: What was that like for you?

A: I was angry. I felt people were being used as pawns. It wasn’t about helping them to get to a better place. It was: “I’m going to put these people in front of you, president, or mayor,” and I felt, this is just not right, this is not just. One woman who had been on a bus for 26 hours got here and in three days gave birth. On another bus, I saw parents whose baby had only a diaper. I felt: How can you do this to people? Politics were overwhelming things.

Q: Decades ago, religious groups and religion were seen as the furnace powering social change for the needy and disenfranchised. Religion now, to a lot of Americans, doesn’t represent that at all. What happened?

A: Institutions across the country — not just the church, all kinds — are not seen in great favor. And the church, because of some things that happened, has received and deserves some of that. We’ve made our own bed. The work of social justice and taking care of people is the key issue of bringing people back to their own involvement.

It won’t be sermons in church that does it; it will be getting them involved in helping people and have their hearts moved that they’re doing something valuable, not so much religiously but just goodness and service, servant leadership that can become for many people a faith journey. It used to start with the sermon in the church. Now it’s the other way around.

As Pope Francis said: Go into the streets. Have people find, frankly, the presence of God in their life. Find that, and then they may find their faith. That’s my belief. They experience God, and there’s: “I don’t like that big institution of the church, but I do feel proud of being part of a group that’s doing a lot of good.”

Q: Do you think about this a lot?

A: I do. How do we get young people back? Churches are at like 70 or 80 percent of [regular] attendance. It’s young people but also older, who are still afraid of covid. I think we’ve lost a whole generation. We’re getting some back, and I think the way for many to come back is through service and helping other people, feeling good, and then letting the message of the gospel speak to them in their heart. And then maybe we can talk about something spiritual.

