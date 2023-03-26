Family of 17-year-old killed by Park Police hold march, vigil

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

The family of Dalaneo Martin, the 17-year-old fatally shot by a U.S. Park Police officer last weekend, led a march and vigil late Sunday afternoon, saying the teen had been choked before being struck by six bullets and calling for body-camera footage to be released.

"Six shots in the back! How do you explain that?" a crowd that included Martin's infant son, Jordan, and the boy's mother chanted as they marched and rode motorcycles through the Northeast neighborhood where the shooting took place. The event lasted several hours.

Several family members spoke at a news conference after the march. Then, they held a candlelight vigil.

A Park Police officer fatally shot Martin on March 18, after a sequence of events that has led to questions from community members and policing experts. At the vigil, Andrew O. Clarke, an attorney for Martin’s family, shared what he said were new details about the shooting, saying his firm had talked to a witness.

D.C. police, who are investigating the killing, have said that officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 8:51 a.m. found Martin was sitting asleep in a running car in the 3400 block of Baker Street NE.

A D.C. police officer ran the car’s tags, determined it was stolen, and called for backup. More D.C. police officers came to the scene, and two Park Police officers also arrived and approached the car.

About 40 minutes after the initial call, police tried to remove Martin from the car, according to an update D.C. police released Friday. Police said Martin resisted.

One of the Park Police officers, who has not been publicly identified, climbed into the back seat of the car. Police said Martin had waked up and began to drive away with the officer inside. Park Police have said the officer was “trapped” and told Martin to stop before shooting him.

Clarke said the witness, whom he did not identify, described seeing the officer choke Martin after getting into the car. The officer fired six shots into Martin’s back, Clarke said, citing the witness and a medical examiner’s autopsy report.

Clarke said his office issued a news release about the witness’s account but didn’t hear from police. A spokesman for the Park Police referred questions to D.C. police, who did not respond to a request for comment Sunday about Clarke’s account.

After the shooting, the car crashed into a house around the corner from where police had first found it. No one in the home was hurt.

D.C. police said a gun was found in the car. They released a photo of it on Friday.

Although the Park Police officer who got into the car was wearing a body camera, it is unclear whether the body-camera footage will ever be publicly released.

D.C. law requires city police to release footage within five business days of a serious use of force. But there are no regulations that mandate that the Park Police do the same. The federal agency has referred a request for the footage to the Freedom of Information Act office of the National Park Service.

The chairman of the Park Police’s union has said that “there was a lawful reason” for the officer to be in the back seat of the car and supports the footage being released.

The family called Sunday for a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the incident, saying they don’t trust local police to handle an investigation after several recent incidents in which a Black man was killed at the hands of a police officer.

Participants in Sunday afternoon’s march held signs with pictures of Martin while chanting “No justice, no peace!” as drivers honked their horns to show their support.

Martin’s attorneys and his family did not dispute the possibility that the car was stolen. But, they said, it wasn’t worth killing anyone over it.

“Why wasn’t a Taser deployed?” Terra Martin, Dalaneo’s mother, said at the news conference, held in front of the brick bungalow home where the car had crashed after the shooting.

Several other family members also expressed their anger, often in tears.

“How do you shoot someone in the back six times in the back and say it’s justifiable?” Terra Martin said.

Before the group began their vigil, Martin described her son as “goofy” and fun-loving. She said he had grown more responsible after his son was born.

She had last talked to him via FaceTime the night before the shooting. He told her that he was on his way to retrieve his son.

“He tried to change his life,” she said.

