Fairfax police arrest teen suspect in fatal shooting

Fairfax County police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting an acquaintance Saturday morning inside an apartment in Fair Oaks.
A family member of Gomez’s who heard a gunshot rushed out and saw Colindres fleeing the apartment, with Gomez lying on the living room floor, police said. Rescue workers took Gomez to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police found Colindres hours later at another home in McLean, where he surrendered without incident.
On Sunday, Fairfax police were still investigating how the two men knew each other and what led to the shooting, a spokesperson said.