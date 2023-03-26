The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Fairfax police arrest teen suspect in fatal shooting

By
March 26, 2023 at 11:43 a.m. EDT
Listen
1 min

Fairfax County police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting an acquaintance Saturday morning inside an apartment in Fair Oaks.

Darren Cruz Colindres of Vienna was arrested several hours after the shooting and charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly fled the home where he and Javier Gomez, 20, had been together since the night before, according to Fairfax police.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

A family member of Gomez’s who heard a gunshot rushed out and saw Colindres fleeing the apartment, with Gomez lying on the living room floor, police said. Rescue workers took Gomez to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police found Colindres hours later at another home in McLean, where he surrendered without incident.

On Sunday, Fairfax police were still investigating how the two men knew each other and what led to the shooting, a spokesperson said.

Loading...