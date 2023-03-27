D.C. campaign finance office tosses complaints about Silverman’s poll

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Board of Elections has dismissed a third and final complaint related to former D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman’s decision to poll last year’s Ward 3 Democratic primary election, concluding a controversial saga that the erstwhile lawmaker says cost her a seat on the council. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Silverman, an independent who lost her reelection bid in November, turned some heads in June when she told DCist that she had polled the Ward 3 race and discussed the poll’s conclusions with two candidates in that contest who had asked for her endorsement, Tricia Duncan and Ben Bergmann, who later dropped out in support of eventual winner Matthew Frumin. In those discussions, Silverman said, she raised concerns about how possible vote splitting in the crowded Ward 3 contest could buoy another leading Democratic candidate, Eric Goulet, who was opposed by Silverman and some others in part because he was backed by the well-financed, pro-charter-school group Democrats for Education Reform DC.

Silverman, who was an at-large member of the council, has long argued that the poll enabled her to test new technology and better understand the priorities of her constituents in Ward 3, but her detractors viewed the survey as interfering in a race where Silverman was not a candidate. Duncan and Bergmann have also maintained that they planned to exit the race notwithstanding their discussions with Silverman.

“While it’s too late to change the outcome of the election, I’m glad OCF finally reached the only possible conclusion, that these politically-motivated complaints were completely baseless,” Silverman said in a statement Friday, adding that she had been “clearly exonerated” of the allegations against her. “My request now is that we reform the system so future candidates won’t be smeared at the 11th hour in the same way I was.”

The first complaint against Silverman arrived in August from one of her opponents in the at-large contest, Karim Marshall, who asked the campaign finance office to investigate whether she had broken finance law through her use of public funds for her poll (Silverman was a participant in the city’s “Fair Elections” campaign finance program, which matches contributions from D.C. residents with taxpayer funds).

About two weeks before the November general election, the OCF’s general counsel, William SanFord, sided with Marshall and ordered Silverman to reimburse the city $6,277.52 for the polling expenditures, a decision she immediately appealed with the Board of Elections. In December — more than a month after the election — the board upheld Silverman’s appeal and determined that her polling of the Ward 3 primary was not a misuse of campaign funds.

The elections board denied SanFord’s attempt to reinstate his original ruling on the Marshall complaint in early February.

Since then, two separate complaints related to the poll were dismissed by SanFord: One was filed in September by Chuck Theis, a political strategist who now leads communications for Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), against Bergmann and Duncan. The other complaint, against Silverman, was filed in December by Goulet, who formerly worked in Gray’s office and won a seat on the Ward 3 State Board of Education after losing his primary bid to join the council.

Similar to Marshall’s complaint, Thies had asked OCF to determine whether Bergmann and Duncan’s discussions with Silverman about the poll constituted an illegal, in-kind contribution. Goulet’s complaint, filed Dec. 14, also alleged illegal coordination. SanFord dismissed Thies’s complaint on March 16 and Goulet’s on Thursday.

“While the activity of the [candidates] and their committees may not comport with the principles of the Fair Elections Program, the activity does not rise to the level of conspiracy to commit fraud or receipt of an illegal in-kind contribution,” SanFord wrote about the complaint against Bergmann and Duncan.

Duncan, in an interview, said she was unsurprised that the complaint against her and Bergmann was dismissed, adding that she felt like she was in “limbo for months” considering that probe was launched in September. Bergmann likened it to a “lingering headache.”

“I don’t think it was crazy to ask questions, but I do think the law was pretty clear,” Bergmann said. “OCF took our statements and held it open for months.”

Silverman was one of eight candidates in the November general election vying for two at-large seats on the council. Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) easily won one of those seats, leaving Silverman in a tight race with Kenyan R. McDuffie for the other. Ultimately, McDuffie won by more than two percentage points. Silverman, who is looking for work, attributes the loss mostly to the drama around the poll.

In her Friday statement, Silverman asked OCF to consider raising the threshold to move a complaint to a full investigation, and not issue an appealable decision so close to Election Day — she notes that other candidates and other detractors used OCF’s initial ruling in attack ads and editorials in the days before the election discrediting her campaign. Bergmann and Duncan have also raised concerns about the timing of the probes and their conclusions.

A spokesman for the campaign finance office did not respond to a request for comment.

