Preserving a powerful legacy in a county transformed by Black people

When a teenage Joan Kelly Crowder stepped through the double doors of Fairmont Heights Junior-Senior High School for the first time, in flat black shoes and a burgundy empire dress, she knew she was home. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Greeted by the smells of home-cooked food, the iron and hair grease of fresh press and curls and the newness of her classmates’ clothes, Crowder felt free to be herself in this all-Black space in a majority-White county. It was 1964, and although racial tension still simmered from the fallout of school desegregation, here, the halls were filled with children whose families had built an early Black enclave in a county Black people would transform.

Nearly 60 years later, those students are challenging the leaders of this consequential majority-Black county — some of whom have personal ties to the school — to preserve the place that shaped them at a time when Black people had to carve out their own spaces in a White world of limitations. These halls, leadership of a strong but dwindling alumni group say, built the very foundation of a reputation for Black excellence and accomplishment for which the county is known.

“I feel a deep responsibility to those individuals who educated us,” Crowder said of her pursuit of the dream, which comes with a hefty — and undetermined — price tag.

Where the school system sees a deteriorating, vacant shell in the shadow of the newer $80 million Fairmont Heights High, the alumni association sees a prospective museum and multiuse center for the surrounding community. The property was assessed by the county at $6.1 million value in 2020; analysts have said some of it is beyond saving.

“We don’t have a lot of years [left]” Crowder, 72, said. “I don’t know if we would be able to actually realize the reconstruction or the rehabilitation of that building just based on some of the alumni’s age.”

They point to preservation of the Wiley Bates school in nearby Annapolis as an example of what’s possible, but the piling sand of time is concerning, said Maryland State Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D-Prince George’s), whose district includes that historic school site.

“It’s a step process,” he said. “There is a level of urgency with [that process].”

Always ready

Fred Smith was in Chicago on a trip when word reached him: Someone he knew had driven by the school and saw a new name on their beloved building.

“I said, ‘Okay, y’all know what to do. Get on a call. Set up a meeting,’” Smith, now 77, recalled.

Alumni flew in from across the country. Those who couldn’t make it sent in telegrams denouncing the decision made by the school board.

“We had a meeting one night in the gym at the school — standing room only,” Smith said. The alumni association had no less than 12 lawyers at that time. Armed with that knowledge, passionate members laid $10,000 in cash on a table that night to make a point to the board, Smith remembers.

“We said, ‘That is the start of the legal defense fund. We will fight you,’” he recalled. “We told them, ‘There’s enough of us who live throughout the county. We’re in all of the districts that you all represent. If you don’t go back and get it changed, the election is in six months, start packing your bags now.’”

The building had just survived a fire. They would not see it become anything over than Fairmont.

The name wasn’t changed. (Though the spelling remains off by one letter because of a sign-making error.)

Alumni have been ready to strike when other moves were made: to close the school because of its number of floors; to designate it as a historic site for the county; and when the new Fairmont Heights High School was built.

They’ve also been part of the studies to determine best uses for the building, such as a 2019 study of the building conducted by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

The nearly 15-acre campus, which was vacated in September 2017, would likely require a mix of uses completed in multiple phases, which would be owned by different entities, the commission concluded.

Substantial demolition of the school will likely be required because older structures, such as the 1956 and the 1983 buildings, cannot be repurposed for any financially sustainable use, the report stated.

“The school’s future as a community asset will require effective collaboration between government agencies and citizen-led boards, nonprofit organizations and neighborhood advocacy groups,” the commission said in the report.

The county does not have money budgeted for fixes, and plans to solicit proposals from developers for the building’s next steps, said Angie Rodgers, who oversees economic development for the administration of County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D).

Although Fairmont Heights was designated as a Prince George’s County Historic Site more than a decade ago, making it eligible for certain credits and grants, the money needed to rehabilitate the building would far exceed what those benefits allow, according to the 2019 reuse study.

Crowder said the alumni association doesn’t have a problem with the changing ownership or the potential that a developer could have major stakes in the campus’s future.

“If the school board actually has made the final determination that it is no longer a viable piece of property for them to even consider any type of educational purpose, then we don’t have a problem with the county taking the building over,” she said. “We would only have to rely on the expertise of the county executive’s office because they would be putting those proposals and requesting those bids.”

A different time

It wasn’t until 1952 that Black students in Prince George’s were able to obtain a public education beyond eleventh grade.

Fairmont Heights Junior-Senior High School, which opened its doors in September 1950, offered Black students the opportunity to complete a high school education.

It’s a fact that school alumni note with pride, as an example of all that graduates overcame in their pursuit of excellence — an excellence that was demanded of them by larger-than-life figures such as principal G. James Gholson.

“Fairmont is the first high school built for Blacks with taxpayer-money-guaranteed funds,” Smith said. “Douglass was built with private funds. Then later years it got taxpayer money. But Fairmont was the first.”

When members of the alumni group attended the school, about 10 percent of residents were Black. Now, about 64 percent of county residents are Black, according to census data.

Their time included instructions about where Black residents could move and the dangers of deviating from those boundaries.

“At the time we were going to school, [a part of] Seat Pleasant was all White, and you did not want to get caught at the traffic light because you could be attacked,” Smith said. “And you definitely didn’t walk through Seat Pleasant. You didn’t walk through Cheverly.”

Smith and other alumni members said that their families didn’t talk about race as they were growing because the designated enclaves of the county gave many of them fully-immersed Black experiences where they saw mainly Black people unless they ventured out. Yet, race did play a key component in how Black students were educated in the middle half of the 20th century.

The principal, the teachers and the staff of the high school served as surrogate parental figures for many, offering discipline when needed, hugs when the moment required and credence that anything was possible at a time when the country had limited expectations for Black Americans.

“We knew for a fact that there was so-called separate but equal, but it was no such thing as equal,” Smith said. “We knew that.”

Some remember being educated with secondhand books marked by previous students and damaged by torn out pages. Others recall learning about different class offerings at White schools such as accounting, bookkeeping and higher math classes that simply weren’t available at Fairmont.

Yet, alumni such as Gary C. Clark, who graduated in 1969, still insists that what was taught at Fairmont prepared many to embark upon esteemed careers and challenges.

“We can match up against any school in this county as far as what we’ve put out. We got the doctors,” Clark said. “They cared for us. They nurtured us. They gave us the best education they could, and it worked with the used school books, the torn up school books, whatever their hand-me-down school books.”

This legacy — of achievement, Black excellence and joy — will be lost if the county is not intentional about preservation, said Alvin Thornton, former chair of Prince George’s County Board of Education.

“Too much of Prince George’s represents loss, memory and legacy,” he said, pointing to former slave plantations in the county of which many people have little knowledge. “We have lost memory. We have residency but not cultural life. Those are two different things.”

Thornton also noted that the historic school is deeply intertwined with many political leaders who were once high school students and the accomplishments of their descendants as an example of its tie to a past that’s not long ago.

The mother of Alsobrooks, the first woman and first Black woman to hold the county executive position, is a graduate of the school.

Alsobrooks said in a statement that her administration will continue working with the alumni association “to find a way to preserve the legacy of the school.”

“We know what happens with Black history if it doesn’t get documented, if it’s not housed anywhere over a period of time,” Smith said. “The people who are telling the stories, they die out. Ultimately, the stories die out because there’s no one else left to tell the stories. That’s what we don’t want to see happen. And that’s why … it is more than just Fairmont Heights the building.”

