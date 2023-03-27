Defendant allowed out during D.C. murder trial arrested on gun, drug charges

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A 21-year-old man who had been allowed to remain free with electronic monitoring during his conspiracy trial in the 2018 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in D.C. was arrested last week in Maryland for possession of a loaded handgun and distribution of fentanyl. Marquell Cobbs was 16 when he was arrested in Makiyah's fatal shooting and charged as an adult. Prosecutors allege he was involved in planning the shooting — in which a group of men opened fire in Northeast Washington, striking Makiyah as she returned from an ice cream truck. They also said he helped hide weapons afterward.

Cobbs, of Clinton, Md., is one of six people on trial in the case, and the only co-defendant in the group not detained in the D.C. jail after their arrests.

Each day, he entered and exited the courthouse with his family. His co-defendants, Quentin Michals, 25; Qujuan Thomas, 24; Isaiah Murchison, 23; Darrise Jeffers, 23; and Gregory Taylor, 27, all of Southeast Washington, were each escorted into the courtroom from the D.C. jail by deputy marshals.

But on Thursday, Cobb was taken into custody in Montgomery County and charged with having a loaded weapon and drug trafficking offenses.

Kevin McCants — who has been defending Cobbs in the murder case — said his client “maintains his innocence in both cases.”

According to Montgomery County court documents, police tried to pull over a vehicle Cobbs was in at a red light at the intersection of Georgia and Eastern avenues. But it sped off into oncoming traffic, crashing into two vehicles, a marked and unmarked police car, the documents say. Cobbs was in the rear passenger seat.

Police said they found 22 blue, round fentanyl pills in a plastic bag in Cobbs’s pants pocket. They also recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol in the vehicle. McCants argued there was no evidence that the gun belonged to his client.

At a Monday hearing in Maryland, a prosecutor informed Judge Eric Nee that Cobbs was a defendant in a murder trial. Nee voiced his surprise.

“He was out on bond in a murder case in Washington, D.C.?” Nee questioned. “Usually people in murder cases are held without bond.”

Assistant U.S. attorney Laura Bach, one of the lead prosecutors in the D.C. trial, told Nee that another judge — over the objection of prosecutors — allowed Cobbs to remain free with intensive supervision and GPS monitoring in 2019 because Cobbs at the time had no prior adult felony convictions. D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe had ordered Cobbs released after a request from McCants.

A court pretrial service employee told Nee the recent arrest was Cobbs’s first offense since being placed in the District’s supervision program.

Cobbs was put in the custody of deputy marshals, who were told to return him to D.C. He is expected to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday, and has a preliminary hearing in the Maryland case on April 21.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.

