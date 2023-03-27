Jury recommends McLean woman face 78-year sentence for killing 2 daughters

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A Fairfax County jury on Monday recommended a 37-year-old McLean woman be sentenced to 78 years in prison for fatally shooting her two daughters in her apartment in 2018. Veronica Youngblood was convicted Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of her two daughters — Sharon Castro, 15, and Brooklynn Youngblood, 5. A jury recommended the penalty against her after hearing testimony from family of Youngblood and the victims, and from Youngblood herself.

“I’m very sorry for having done what I did,” Youngblood said on the witness stand. “I lost control.”

Prosecutors, who urged a life sentence for Youngblood, said the August 2018 killings were fueled by Youngblood’s desire get revenge on her ex-husband, who was planning to move to Missouri with Brooklynn two days before the killings. Youngblood pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and her defense attorneys argued that she was mentally unwell, having been physically and sexually abused by family members in the past.

“Today, there are two people who are not here to tell you their story and what they wanted to be when they grew up,” Fairfax County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelsey Gill told jurors, referring to the slain girls.

Andrew Elders, a public defender representing Youngblood, conceded that Youngblood killed her children, but said a sentence of 46 years would show her mercy.

“The odds that Veronica will ever see the outside of a prison cell are slim, but we’re asking you to find something better than vengeance,” Elders said.

Chief Public Defender Dawn Butorac said after the sentencing recommendation that she disagreed with the jury’s decision, pointing to the abuse that Youngblood said she endured.

“It’s unfortunate that it ended this way, because not only are Sharon and Brooklynn’s lives lost, but Veronica’s life is lost,” Butorac said. “She has to live with what she’s done.”

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) said that the recommendation was effectively a life sentence at the end of “a very emotional trial.”

“The jury spoke in that they agreed with our way of seeing the case,” Descano said. “The first job of a parent is to take care of their kids. This is unimaginable. Let’s remember the victims in this case are those two girls. They had their entire lives ahead of them.”

At the trial this month, jurors heard a 911 call in which a mortally wounded Sharon told a dispatcher that her mom had shot her and wailed: “I don’t want to die.” Veronica Youngblood’s sister, ex-husband and ex-boyfriend also testified about the events leading up to the shootings.

Last week, during the sentencing proceeding, Youngblood jumped from her seat as a prosecutor spoke, and had to be escorted out of the courtroom by several bailiffs. Judge Randy Bellows ordered the jury and spectators out of the courtroom as Youngblood’s screams echoed in the hallway for about 10 minutes.

Youngblood ultimately waived her right to be present during the sentencing recommendation. Bellows is scheduled to formally impose the sentence on Sept. 22.

Testifying as part of defense attorneys’ bid to win a more lenient term, Youngblood talked of how family members abused her, and sought to blame her ex-husband for leaving her.

“Why did you leave me alone with the girls?” she said at one point.

Supporters of Youngblood told jurors that she was a loving mother, who worked hard to give her children what they needed.

“She always cared for Sharon and was always attentive to her,” said Maira Kaczuba, Youngblood’s sister. “I saw her as a good mom.”

Gill countered that Youngblood was inappropriately portraying herself as a victim. At trial, the prosecutor said that Youngblood purchased a handgun nine days before the shooting with the intent of killing her children. Youngblood also gave her daughters sleeping pill gummies so they would be defenseless when she shot them, Gill said.

“Veronica wants you to see her as a victim, just like she saw herself as a victim her entire life, but she alone is the reason her children are victims,” Gill said. “She is not the victim. She is their murderer.”

While Gill conceded that while Veronica had a troubled life, she noted she had taken her children’s lives before they even reached adulthood.

“What you’ll never hear about is who Brooklynn and Sharon would have grown up to be, and we know why,” Gill said. “Brooklynn and Sharon will never have children. She took that away from them.”

Ron Youngblood, Veronica Youngblood’s ex-husband and Brooklynn’s father, said that he still carries his memories of playing “tickle monster” with Brooklynn when she was 3-year-old, and going on runs and bike rides with Sharon when she got older.

“It’s something you can never prepare for,” Ron Youngblood said. “It’s affected every aspect of my everyday life.”

Olivia Diaz contributed to this report.

