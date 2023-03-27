Lawsuit filed over nomination method for one Va. GOP race

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — A court feud has erupted over the method of nomination Virginia Republicans will use in one state Senate race, with one party official arguing that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s chief of staff and the Virginia attorney general put pressure on the state elections commissioner to change a primary to a convention.

In a lawsuit filed in Richmond Circuit Court this month, a GOP party official from Suffolk claims that Attorney General Jason S. Miyares and Youngkin’s chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, pressured state Elections Commissioner Susan Beals to change a planned primary to a convention for the Suffolk-area state Senate race between Del. Emily M. Brewer (R-Suffolk) and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.

Goettman and Miyares “aggressively upbraided the Commissioner and bullied her to cancel the primary for Senate District 17,” the suit says. “Such actions not only constitute party politics at its worst, but they directly subvert Virginia’s elections laws.”

Dawn Jones, who brought the case, is chairwoman of the 17th District legislative committee and until recently was chairwoman of the party’s local unit, the Suffolk County Republican Committee. She said she leads the local unit, but the state party said she has been ousted. She appeared in court Monday seeking an emergency order to restore the primary. Judge Claire G. Cardwell said she would try to rule by Wednesday.

Beals and the state elections department are named as defendants. Goettman and Miyares are not.

Spokeswomen for Miyares and Youngkin declined to comment on the litigation, noting its pending nature. Goettman and a spokeswoman for Beals did not respond to requests for comment.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Calvin Brown, defending Beals and her department at the hearing, asserted that the state had to cancel the primary because it had been ordered by Jones, whom he described as a “rogue” party member who had lost the right to take part in the nomination decision. She and other members of the Suffolk unit had been ousted, Brown said, because they had considered censuring one of the party’s most prominent leaders in Richmond: House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah).

The case puts the spotlight back on the arcane business of nomination selection that bitterly split the party in early 2021, as Youngkin sought his party’s gubernatorial nomination. At that time, the multimillionaire political newcomer sought a primary — a format that tends to favor candidates with more money — and accused one of his rivals of trying to tilt the playing field toward a convention.

This time, the lawsuit claims, Youngkin supports a convention — a format that might help Brewer win the nod for the open Senate seat over the wealthy former racecar driver. Brewer did not respond to a request for comment.

The case also pulls back the curtain on more substantive, simmering divisions within the GOP over the party’s tactics in a divided legislature, namely, Gilbert’s decision during this year’s legislative session to let certain Republican bills die without committee hearings or floor votes. The Suffolk unit’s beef with Gilbert had flown under the radar until now.

Gilbert has suggested there was no use having the Republican House advance some bills, such as those restricting abortion access, if they were sure to die in the Democratic-controlled Senate. His move spared some swing-district Republicans from having to take what could be difficult votes in an election year, when all 140 seats in the House and Senate will be on the ballot.

But the tactic frustrated some conservative activists, including members of the Suffolk Republican Committee, who on Feb. 16 voted unanimously to draft a motion to censure Gilbert. A spokesman for Gilbert declined to comment.

Two days later, the 2nd District Committee, which oversees the Suffolk unit, emailed Jones to say it would hold a meeting a week later to decide if her unit was dysfunctional. On Feb. 25, the congressional committee did just that, ousting Jones and most of the other members.

Other local party units have censured elected officials without punishment. The Appomattox County committee, for instance, censured Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) after he presided over a same-sex wedding in 2019.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the state GOP, said Monday that he takes a dim view of censures and that the congressional district committee that oversees local units has wide latitude to take action as it sees fit.

“The censure process is just not a healthy process,” Anderson said. “If somebody has a difficulty with an official, they need to go sit down with that individual.”

The congressional committee said Jones could continue serving as chairwoman of the 17th Senate District Committee, which includes Suffolk and several other jurisdictions, but as a nonvoting member.

Jones asserts in her lawsuit that the congressional district committee needed to give her 30 days’ notice and detailed information ahead of that meeting about the charges against her unit. Insisting that she had not been properly removed from the local unit or stripped from her voting rights in the legislative committee, she went on to vote with the rest of the Senate District Committee to choose a nomination method. The committee chose a primary.

On March 9, Jones reported that decision to the state Board of Elections, which promptly posted public notice of that to its website. But on March 10, that notice disappeared. As of March 10, the state’s list of races to be decided by primary does not include the 17th Senate contest.

Carey Allen, Sadler’s senior political adviser, testified Monday that she saw the change and tried twice, without success, to reach Beals by phone. She testified that she then called Chris Marston, an attorney for the Republican Party of Virginia.

“Susan’s had a very bad day,” Marston said of Beals, according to Allen’s sworn testimony Monday.

Before she could go on, Brown objected to her testimony as hearsay. But Jones’s lawyer, Rick Boyer, argued that the evidentiary rules are more relaxed in a hearing for a preliminary injunction. Cardwell let her proceed.

Allen said she asked Marston what had happened to the public notice for the primary and that he replied, “Susan had gotten communication from the attorney general, governor and Lee Goodman,” a prominent election lawyer who is acting general counsel to the state GOP.

Marston then corrected himself, saying he wanted to be “more precise,” and that it was not Youngkin but his chief of staff who contacted Beals, Allen testified.

Reached by phone afterward, Goodman said he didn’t have any communication with Beals. Marston did not respond to a request for comment.

