Adnan Syed conviction reinstated by Maryland appellate court panel

A Maryland appellate court panel on Tuesday reinstated the murder conviction of “Serial” podcast subject Adnan Syed, deciding a lower court had violated the right of the victim’s family to attend a critical hearing in the case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a 2-1 decision, the Maryland appellate court ordered a do-over of the hearing at which Syed’s conviction was vacated, which it said “results in the reinstatement of the original convictions and sentence.” The panel ruled that a circuit court judge had violated the rights of Young Lee, the brother of the teenager that Syed had previously been convicted of killing, in how it conducted the hearing.

Syed, then 17, was arrested in February 1999 for the killing of Hae Min Lee. He was convicted of murder in 2000 and sentenced to life behind bars. In the ensuing years, Syed and his representatives waged a long but unsuccessful battle to have his conviction overturned, including after “Serial” shined a spotlight on the case.

Then in September, at the request of Baltimore city prosecutors, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the conviction, deciding that there were problems in how prosecutors had turned over evidence to defense attorneys decades ago.

Young Lee had argued that the Baltimore city state’s attorney gave him less than one business day’s notice of the hearing at which Syed’s conviction was vacated, and that prosecutors did not provide enough detail for him to understand why that was happening.

The appellate court panel said the “mandate” of its decision would be delayed for 60 days to allow the parties “time to assess how to proceed in response to this Court’s decision.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

