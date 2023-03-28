Catholic Charities D.C. names James Malloy president and CEO

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Catholic Charities, one of the D.C. area’s largest social services groups, on Tuesday announced that their new CEO and president will be James Malloy, a Silver Spring native and retired Navy commander. He will officially begin July 1. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Malloy, 60, replaces Monsignor John Enzler, a popular spiritual leader and fundraiser who expanded the nonprofit’s programs and grew its budget from $64 million to $100 million. Enzler will step down later this spring, and help Catholic Charities part-time.

Malloy will become the 14th leader of the 100-year-old group, which serves some 167,000 people each year in the District and several Maryland counties. It is also one of the largest of Catholic Charities’ 167 branches around the country.

Malloy is a graduate of St. John’s College High School of Washington and of the U.S. Naval Academy. He served 36 years as a naval officer, culminating as commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain. He retired in October 2022 as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command.

He has three advanced degrees, including one in emergency and disaster management that he pursued after seeing the U.S. government’s stumbles to react to Hurricane Katrina, John Veihmeyer, the group’s board chairman, told The Washington Post.

Malloy and his wife, Kimberly Ann, have three adult sons and live in Maryland.

In a video announcing his selection, Malloy called the social service needs in the D.C. region “both urgent and endemic.” He said he pursued a second career in social service because he wanted to make a direct impact, and people who work with Catholic Charities “personify holiness in every action, every day.”

Veihmeyer told The Post they were looking for someone who was not just Catholic but “a true person of faith,” and someone with a strongly positive personality — like Enzler — who could cheerlead for the group in a time when the region needs resources to help the struggling.

“One thing we know for sure is the people in need, the food insecurity, lack of housing, medical care, whatever it might be — those are all growing astronomically, not declining,” Veihmeyer said. “So the demand for Catholic Charities to step up and fill that void is something we think about a lot.”

