Shooting in Prince George’s County leaves one dead, two wounded

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, in Prince George’s County early Tuesday, police said.
The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Chillum Road near Queens Chapel Road and the Maryland and District line. When police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to a hospital, and one person was “later pronounced dead,” according to a Twitter message from Prince George’s County police. The person’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.