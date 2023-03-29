The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Woman’s barricade blocks traffic on Richmond Highway in Va.

The woman has been in a car with a gun since Tuesday, causing a partial closure of the major thoroughfare

March 29, 2023 at 10:39 a.m. EDT
Fairfax County police said part of Richmond Highway in Fairfax County remains closed Wednesday morning because a woman with a handgun barricaded herself in a car. (Fairfax County Police)
Police urged drivers Wednesday to avoid a portion of Richmond Highway in Northern Virginia, where a woman armed with a handgun has barricaded herself in a car since Tuesday.

Fairfax County Police said Wednesday in a tweet that their crisis negotiations team is talking to her and trying to resolve the situation in a peaceful way. The highway is closed between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue.

Officials gave no time as to when the road would reopen.

