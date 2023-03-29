Woman’s barricade blocks traffic on Richmond Highway in Va.

Police urged drivers Wednesday to avoid a portion of Richmond Highway in Northern Virginia, where a woman armed with a handgun has barricaded herself in a car since Tuesday.
Officials gave no time as to when the road would reopen.
Members of our Crisis Negotiations Team continue to talk to the woman barricade inside the car. We appreciate your continue patience as we work to peacefully resolve the situation.— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 29, 2023
Richmond Hwy between Lockheed Blvd and Boswell Ave remain closed. pic.twitter.com/BEAcbcejcm