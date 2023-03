Arlington County police said they responded Tuesday to the 100 block of North Thomas Street in the Buckingham neighborhood, where a maintenance worker had entered an apartment and found an unresponsive man.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in an Arlington apartment this week as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a police news release. A police spokeswoman said “the preliminary investigation indicates the victim suffered upper body trauma,” adding that the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.