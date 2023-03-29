Gov. Moore’s pick to lead Md. State Police advances, over opposition

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gov. Wes Moore's pick to lead the Maryland State Police cleared a pivotal hurdle Wednesday after weeks of tense meetings over whether the veteran lieutenant colonel should take the helm of the beleaguered agency as it undergoes federal scrutiny.

Moore (D) nominated former Lt. Col. Roland L. Butler Jr. last month, describing him as someone who "understands the culture and understands the challenges that need to be fixed."

With less than two weeks remaining until the General Assembly adjourns, Butler’s nomination appeared unlikely to reach the state Senate floor for confirmation. Critics pointed to an ongoing federal probe of alleged racial discrimination in hiring and promotion within the department, as well as a class-action lawsuit filed late last year leveling similar charges.

But then Moore redoubled his efforts to tamp down dissent, centering in his arguments that Butler, who rose through the ranks during his nearly 30-year career, would become the first African American to lead the agency.

On Wednesday, the Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted 15-2 to send the nomination to the floor for final approval. In an unusual maneuver, the lawmakers added oversight language in the state budget that requires Butler to report back on his work on reforms for recruitment and promotions. Executive Nominations Chairwoman Pamela Beidle (D-Anne Arundel) said two reports will be due in July. If they are not provided, the state will withhold $250,000 from the State Police’s budget.

The vote comes after Moore’s top aides spent hours in closed-door meetings in recent weeks with some Black troopers who object to Butler’s promotion. And last week, days before Butler appeared before the Senate Executive Nominations Committee, Moore met with some Black troopers himself in an effort to dampen opposition.

Meanwhile, Butler made his case with individual senators and Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-Prince George’s), a vocal critic of the nomination, has met with members of the Legislative Black Caucus to relay her concerns about the appointment.

A diverse police department has long been viewed as a key to improving community relationships. And for a legislative body that two years ago passed historic policing accountability and transparency reforms, Butler’s selection gave several lawmakers pause.

Butler this week told senators who were questioning him ahead of the vote that he plans to address concerns head-on and will assume the role with the goal of creating trust and open communication.

“Being in leadership is a very important thing, but you don’t know everything is going on around you,” he said, when asked about the challenges facing the department.

The Justice Department and U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland announced in July that it would investigate whether hiring and promotional practices have been racially discriminatory against Black troopers. The federal authorities did not detail specific allegations.

The class-action lawsuit was filed five months ago in federal court alleging unlawful employment practices, including disparate treatment of officers of color in discipline and promotion and allowing a hostile work environment by subjecting officers of color to racist comments and symbols.

“Should he move forward, I will be supporting him,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said Tuesday. “I do want to make sure that our entire body feels comfortable, even if there are those who vote no.”

Senate Judicial Proceedings Chairman William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), who also serves on the Executive Nominations Committee, said Butler has earned his support.

“I think he’s got a unique blend of having a reform mind-set, but he’s been in the system,” Smith said. “Now, some would say he’s incapable of reform because he’s come up in the system, but I believe in that type of environment he was never the one in control. He was never number one, and now he’s got an opportunity to make real reform and change as the number one.”

Butler did not offer specifics about the reforms he would institute during his hour-long hearing this week. He did not respond to a request for an interview.

Butler has been on the force for nearly three decades. He led the Field Operations Bureau and was responsible for a patrol force of more than 1,000 troopers assigned to 23 barracks across the state. He has worked on the superintendent’s staff, in the Office of Equity ​and Inclusion (formerly the Office of Fair Practices​), and within the Maryland State Police Support Services Bureau.

Asked about the composition of the force and his plan to address recruitment and retention and to increase minority representation, Butler told the committee that there are about 1,400 troopers, and 166 are minorities.

He said the State Police has a robust recruiting plan but is competing with other law-enforcement agencies. Noting that about 45 percent of all applicants drop out of the process, he said he wants to revisit those applicants to help those, for example, who need physical fitness plans to follow to “get up to snuff” for the academy. He is working with historically Black universities to get students who might be interested in criminal justice to consider becoming state troopers.

Ferguson said Tuesday that one of his concerns is a floor fight or a filibuster over the nomination in the final days of session. He said it would be up to the Moore administration to assuage concerns of Butler’s opponents.

“Should he move forward, that there is very real accountability that is documented, that people have buy in, and that there is a structure for feedback because there are folks with very, very real and deep concerns,” he said.

Moore’s announcement of Butler last month was made during a news conference in which the new governor made some of his first public statements on policing, discussing increased funding for public safety and reiterating a pledge for the state to partner with federal and local law enforcement to fight violent crime.

Benson said she does not think Butler is the right choice for the position.

“This acting superintendent sat, knowing that some wrong was being done to these Black state troopers, and did not come to their defense,” said Benson, who reported hearing complaints from Black troopers for nearly a decade about discrimination, racism and disparities in discipline and promotion. “He turned a blind eye to injustice.”

In her opinion, Butler was in a position to shift the culture.

“I’m going to speak to it because he should not assume that position,” she said in an interview.

Butler said in response to lawmakers’ questioning about opposition from rank-and-file officers that he dealt with concerns that were brought to him, but “I think the greatest failure there is that I didn’t get to meet and contact enough people. I didn’t create that rapport, that they weren’t comfortable coming to me.”

When Senate President Pro Tem Malcolm Augustine (D-Prince George’s) asked why troopers didn’t feel comfortable bringing their concerns to Butler, he replied: “I don’t know. But I can tell you I’ll sit down and talk to them. I’ll make my trek across the state to meet the people I’d like to know. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, and I certainly don’t want it to happen to anyone under my charge from the rank of trooper to lieutenant colonel.”

Augustine was one of two senators who opposed Butler’s nomination Wednesday.

