A man was killed in a double shooting that occurred midday Wednesday in Southeast Washington, police said.

A second man injured in the shooting was conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police.

Police responded to the shooting about 11:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of 30th street, SE. By 12:45 p.m., officers had not publicly identified the victims or made an arrest in the incident.