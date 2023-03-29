Young giraffe dies at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Usually, Willow was among the best eaters. The 6-year-old giraffe at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore would eagerly reach her long neck to be fed a giraffe delicacy — acacia leaves. Mike Evitts, a zoo spokesman, said Willow was "motivated by food." But zookeepers noticed something amiss on Friday with their long-legged friend's appetite and worried she was having stomach issues. She was treated and appeared to be stable, as experts closely watched. She took a turn for the worse on Monday, and experts euthanized her, Evitts said.

“She had some signs of moving food through her system on Sunday, but on Monday her symptoms were becoming increasingly severe, and we felt it was the humane thing to do to euthanize her,” Evitts said. He called Willow’s death a “tremendous loss” in a statement, and her cause of death is still unknown.

A necropsy was done this week, but it showed “nothing conclusive as to the cause of death,” Evitts said. Zoo officials are still waiting on the results from pathology samples that were sent to Johns Hopkins, and they’re hoping that will provide more details as to what caused her death. They expect the results from Hopkins in the coming weeks, Evitts said.

Born in 2017, Willow had become a local celebrity. Her birth was unique because she was the first giraffe born at the facility in 20 years, and more than 26,000 people voted on her name.

Willow went from being an “awkward calf with ossicones that looked like pigtails to a beautiful icon of the zoo and her vulnerable species,” zookeepers said in a statement. They said her presence at the feeding station will be missed.

Her father, Caesar, is still at the zoo, but her mother, Juma, died from lymphoma in November 2017. That same year, another giraffe named Julius died after a prolonged illness. He was only a month old, and a necropsy showed he had lesions on the left side of his brain.

The Maryland Zoo has one other giraffe — a female named Kesi. The facility is the third-oldest zoo in the U.S. and was founded in 1876. It has roughly 1,500 animals and sits in the Druid Hill Park neighborhood near downtown Baltimore.

Giraffes are native to Africa, and their populations have dropped by 40 percent over the last three decades, experts said. They are considered to be “vulnerable” under a list put out by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

