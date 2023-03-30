Biden would veto measure to block D.C.'s policing bill, White House official says

President Biden plans to veto a GOP-led measure that would block D.C.'s major police accountability legislation if it reaches his desk, a White House official told The Washington Post in a statement Thursday.
But while the White House official, without specifying, said Biden does not support “every provision in the D.C. policing bill,” he would not allow Republican efforts to block it to succeed. The news was first reported by Reuters.
“While he does not support every provision in the D.C. policing bill, he will not support congressional Republicans’ efforts to overturn commonsense police reforms such as: banning chokeholds; limiting use of force and deadly force; requiring the timely release of body-worn camera footage; and requiring officer training on de-escalation and use of force,” the statement said. “Congress should respect D.C.'s right to pass to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust. The President will veto this resolution if it reaches his desk."
Congress has authority over D.C.'s legislation through a provision in the Constitution.
This story is developing and will be updated.