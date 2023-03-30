Biden would veto measure to block D.C.'s policing bill, White House official says

Biden’s threat to veto the measure — known as a disapproval resolution — is likely to puncture GOP hopes to reject another piece of D.C. legislation, the Comprehensive Justice and Policing Reform Act. Congress earlier this month in a bipartisan vote passed a resolution blocking D.C.'s criminal code overhaul, which Biden signed.

But while the White House official, without specifying, said Biden does not support “every provision in the D.C. policing bill,” he would not allow Republican efforts to block it to succeed. The news was first reported by Reuters.

“While he does not support every provision in the D.C. policing bill, he will not support congressional Republicans’ efforts to overturn commonsense police reforms such as: banning chokeholds; limiting use of force and deadly force; requiring the timely release of body-worn camera footage; and requiring officer training on de-escalation and use of force,” the statement said. “Congress should respect D.C.'s right to pass to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust. The President will veto this resolution if it reaches his desk."