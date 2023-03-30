Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Let’s talk about some of the social justice movements reverberating today: Reproductive justice? Loretta Ross. The phrase and movement agitating for women’s right to control their bodies was largely founded by Ross, who was raped as a child, then sterilized after her college health clinic inserted a flawed IUD, the Dalkon Shield. She sued the manufacturer and won.

Desegregated restaurants? Mary Church Terrell. She started with picketing and sit-ins at those places in 1949 — a decade before the famous Greensboro, N.C., lunch counter sit-ins.

Education equity? Pauli Murray. Arrested for sitting in the White section of a bus 15 years before Rosa Parks took her seat — wrote the book that became the base for Brown v. Board of Education. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall called it the case’s “bible.”

It was a Black woman, a Black woman, a Black woman — who challenged gender constructs — at the center of it all.

And where did these feminists make so many of their historic stands? Right here, in Washington, D.C.

“As we were looking at the books, the literature, those issues,” said Sherie M. Randolph, a history professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, “we were kind of taken away by how many of the connections D.C. helped us make.”

These breathtaking accomplishments of women — so often lost in America’s museums and history books — will be on display in an exhibit opening this week in the Martin Luther King Memorial Library: “We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC.”

What’s the big deal about another historical exhibit in Museumland, USA?

Read on, please.

First of all, it’s the very first, physical exhibit of a place you may never have heard of — the National Women’s History Museum. This concept is a simple one — fill in all those blanks that most of America’s museums and history books ignored with the names and photos of women who helped build our nation.

The museum began decades ago — it would become a huge, gleaming edifice to fill in all those blanks. But red tape and funding make this an onerous journey when the idea was born in the 1990s.

“They knew that this was too important to wait,” Susan Whiting, the chair of the museum’s board of directors (who happens to be Susan B. Anthony’s cousin) said, of the vision.

So the women organizing it did as women have done for millennia — they made do. They launched it as an online-only museum. Practical, accessible, pragmatic. And super-futuristic back in 1996, 25 years before all the museums scrambled to be just like them during the pandemic.

But finally, after all these years, an actual ribbon will be cut, interactive displays will be flipped and touched, a Washington gala will be thrown.

Not only are folks going to learn about the often unheralded contributions to our nation’s policies made by Black women — think of it as the “Hidden Figures” of civil laws.

The exhibit draws the line from women born into slavery all the way to Vice President Harris. And that line runs straight through D.C.

But it’s also a surprise, even for Randolph and the other curators of the exhibit, to see how much of this was incubated, articulated and grown right here in the nation’s capital.

“Many, many freed women, formerly enslaved women and eventually their daughters and granddaughters, saw D.C. as a potentially more free place and migrated there early on,” said Kendra T. Field, history professor and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at Tufts University, and the other curator of the exhibit.

“We can think about this as the early, early route of the great migration,” Field said.

And as those women arrived in D.C., they seized on those earliest freedoms in education and activism to build the foundation of much of America’s feminist and civil rights arguments.

In later years, the federal government opened jobs to Black women — attracting more to D.C. “So that helps create a Black population,” Randolph said. “Then we also see it become Chocolate City and by the ’60s, even more people want to live in a predominantly Black city.”

The exhibit, on the ground floor of that gorgeous, renovated library, has interactive video displays, a giant Wheel of Fortune wall to help you write your own manifesto and breathtaking stories.

The curators reached all the way back to a woman born into slavery who studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, Anna J. Cooper, to a woman still making headlines today, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).

You’ll see how Howard University — a place where Black women banned from other universities for being Black or for being female — became a crucible for their fiery intellectualism and activism.

And how Mary Treadwell, former wife of D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, overshadowed by him and her own, legal battles, should be lauded for the community organizing she did, which reverberates with D.C. youth today.

You’ll get to read some of stunning stories about the things these Black women did and get furious that they don’t have their own blockbuster, Oscar-winning films.

Like Murray, who deserves an entire exhibit alone.

Yes, Justice Marshall used Murray’s book to form the Brown v. Board of Education case. Murray also resisted bus segregation long before Rosa Parks became famous for doing so. And Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also credited Murray in the case that extended the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Murray was a pioneer in exploring gender-affirming medical treatment in the 1940s and self-described a “he/she personality” according to the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in North Carolina. The museums use a “they” pronoun for Murray, who coined the term “Jane Crow” to explain educational sexism after being accepted to Harvard Law School as “Pauli Murray,” then was kicked out when Harvard learned they were born “Anna Pauline Murray.”

Murray rode the rails as a train hopper, regularly exchanged letters with Eleanor Roosevelt and became the Episcopal church’s first female, African American priest.

And those are just some of the stories told.

As Murray wrote in “Song in a Weary Throat: Memoir of an American Pilgrimage”: “One person plus one typewriter constitutes a movement.”

As D.C. is being trashed on Capitol Hill by Republican lawmakers who want to ignore the problems in their home district and run Washington instead, the exhibit is a reminder of the power, the ideas and the work that began long before the congressional clowns were born — and will outlast them.

