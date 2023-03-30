D.C. mayor aims to give pickleball a boost in 2024 budget proposal

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) presented her $19.7 billion budget plan to the city's council last week, lawmakers and advocates quickly scrutinized proposals related to building more housing downtown, rental assistance and funds for the city's public schools.

But Bowser's focus Thursday morning was on a proposal that has received much less attention: a $750,000 investment to transform four of the city's "underutilized" tennis courts to be used for the rapidly growing sport of pickleball.

“In our budget engagement forums, there’s always an idea that percolates. This year, among a lot of priorities for the District, pickleball was a new one that percolated,” Bowser said. “Pickleball enthusiasts came to all of our budget engagement forums. I asked: ‘What is going on, and what are people talking about?’”

Played with two to four players and frequently compared to tennis and badminton, pickleball saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic across the United States. The sport was invented in 1965 and has been long viewed as a healthy pastime for people aged 55 and older, though exposure to the sport is now stretching across all demographics; The Post reported last fall that three professional leagues were competing for players and sponsors as investors explore potential ways to monetize pickleball. Earlier this year, Major League Pickleball added D.C. to its ranks as part of an expansion ahead of its 2023 season.

Bowser said the Department of Parks and Recreation used some funds in last year’s budget to start a pickleball league at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center that has 150 participants every Sunday.

“Our goal is to ensure that all residents, young and old, who try pickleball will have access to it,” Bowser said.

Delano Hunter, director of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said the four new courts would be added to the city’s 10 dedicated pickleball courts as well as dozens of other existing, multipurpose courts with blended lines. He said the budget proposal reflects a DPR effort to be “at the forefront” of emerging recreational activities such as esports and gymnastics, while also increasing opportunities for women and girls in sports.

“In 2018, we had zero pickleball courts,” Hunter said. “We got to a point where we needed to be intentional about the investment.”

DPR is considering 17 locations for the new courts and will seek community feedback before deciding on the final sites, Hunter said. He and Bowser stressed that officials have no desire to pit tennis lovers against pickleball lovers: Some of the proposed locations have more than one tennis court, meaning both sports could coexist. As the number of participants has proliferated, some communities have raised complaints about the “popping” sound emitted when the paddle hits the ball.

He said officials are looking at tennis courts that might be underutilized, for example, because they are not regulation size. Bowser’s initial budget proposal discussed the potential conversion of some basketball courts into pickleball courts, but Hunter said Thursday that was no longer the case.

“Depending upon the spacing, you can convert one tennis court to four to six pickleball courts,” Hunter said. “The tennis courts will be resurfaced and spruced up while we’re there. It’s a way to encourage the growth of both.”

The pickleball investment is included with a proposed $14.2 million dedicated to recreation in Bowser’s 2024 budget. Other ideas center on boosting summer camp slots and accelerated learning opportunities for children, particularly those who may have fallen behind academically because of the pandemic. Starting this week, DPR is also extending the operating hours at eight of the city’s recreation centers, including Turkey Thicket, from eight hours to 15 hours on weekdays, and from four hours to eight hours on weekends. The city plans to extend hours at 37 additional facilities in April.

The pickleball announcement offered a rare public moment of levity for the mayor after she spent recent weeks balancing a $1.7 billion deficit in the budget. Bowser is also without her former chief of staff, John Falcicchio, who abruptly resigned earlier this month and was later accused of sexual harassment by a D.C. government employee.

After a brief explanation of the game’s rules Thursday from Trinity University women’s tennis coach Enoch Thompson, Bowser gave pickleball a try for the first time — with mixed results.

“Keep your balance!” Thompson instructed the mayor as she practiced returning a serve.

“I got it; I got it!” Bowser replied.

Asked afterward if she fully understood the rules of pickleball, Bowser smiled before adding, “not at all.”

The mayor also announced two more changes to her Cabinet Thursday: Hunter, she said, will serve as acting director of the Department of General Services. Bowser also said that Melinda Bolling, who served as director of the former Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs before taking a government job in Prince George’s County in 2018, will return to lead the Department of For-Hire Vehicles on an acting basis. Both appointments will require confirmation by the D.C. Council.

At the time of her departure, Bolling was the subject of a whistleblower lawsuit from a former FOIA officer in DCRA who said they were dismissed after voicing their concerns.

Bolling on Thursday said she was excited to return to the D.C. government to “work on an industry that needs a focus as we bring people back into the city.” She said she was happy with her performance leading DCRA and referred questions about the lawsuit to the Office of the Attorney General. Court records show the whistleblower lawsuit was dismissed in 2020.

Rick Maese contributed to this report.

