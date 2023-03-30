D.C. housing employees accused of conflicts and voucher fraud

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With federal scrutiny trained on its low-income voucher program, the D.C. Housing Authority recently parted ways with a program leader and her subordinate after auditors found the senior staffer had an unreported conflict of interest. The probe — prompted by a complaint to Human Resources — follows another recent internal investigation of how an agency employee awarded vouchers in a high-profile development project, which was sparked by questions from a property manager.

The investigations come at a critical time for agency leaders, who are facing a Friday deadline to show federal overseers progress in combating deficiencies identified in a scathing HUD audit last year. DCHA’s chief operating officer, Rachel Molly Joseph, declined to comment beyond saying in an email that the agency has referred the matters to the DC Office of the Inspector General.

The most recent internal audit accuses a deputy director of the voucher program of a conflict of interest in her relationship to a landlord. Another accuses a lower level employee of steering vouchers to people unqualified to receive them.

The deputy director along with two lower level employees are no longer employed by the housing authority, DCHA officials confirmed. The agency’s internal auditing office found the deputy department head in violation of ethics standards and accused her of planning to steer voucher tenants to a landlord with whom she’d had a financial relationship.

The investigation of the deputy director originated from a Jan. 24 complaint by an employee under her supervision. Names were redacted from a version of the report reviewed by The Washington Post.

The complaint alleged the deputy director maintained a financial relationship with a landlord described as owning 30 apartment buildings totaling 700 units. The landlord, who’d had longtime financial ties to the deputy director, told auditors he had not paid her since she began at DCHA. But in January, the landlord told auditors, he’d again asked for her help filling empty units, and he said he had intended to pay her. The landlord declined to provide further information because he didn’t want to get her “into trouble,” the audit report said.

Auditors obtained recent text messages in which the deputy director referred to the landlord as her “client.” The audit report said she did not disclose her business on conflict of interest waiver forms when she was hired.

The audit report says that several days after the complaint was filed, the deputy director lodged a counter complaint accusing the employee who filed it of impropriety with the same landlord. Several days after that, a supervisor recommended the employee be fired because she was not a “good fit” for the agency, according to the report.

A separate internal audit issued Jan. 23 centers on a recently constructed apartment building in Northeast Washington called the Rise at Temple Courts.

The building, the product of public-private partnership, was intended as a homecoming for residents displaced in 2009 when the city tore down two apartment complexes, Temple Courts and Golden Rule, that were overrun by rats and crime. But according to an internal audit report, DCHA’s lead relocation coordinator on the project filled two units with personal friends who never lived in those complexes. They were also ineligible in other ways, the audit said. One, for instance, appeared to be a Maryland resident.

The internal audit, first reported by Jeffrey Anderson of the District Dig website, was sparked by a complaint from Kettler Management, which manages the property on behalf of its owners, MRP Realty, Taylor Adams Associate and CGS Urban Partners. Kettler employees noticed a DCHA relocation coordinator, whose name was redacted from the report reviewed by The Post, repeatedly entering apartments after they were leased.

The project “took longer than originally envisioned, but today we’ve delivered on the promise made by our city more than 15 years ago,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said at the building’s ribbon cutting in December. The Rise holds 220 apartments, 65 of which were reserved for relocated residents.

Auditors cited a “lack of program oversight” as the main contributor to their findings. There was circumstantial evidence, according to the report, that dozens of the residents “did not go through the prescribed screening process and may be in jeopardy of being removed from the Rise at Temple Courts premises.” The report recommended a review of all of those placed.

Officials have given differing accounts of who those people are. Sheila Miller, director of the city program — the New Communities Initiative — under which the relocations were planned, said at the ribbon cutting that 61 units had been filled and four were in process. “They’re all returning residents,” she said.

But DCHA director Brenda Donald, when questioned during a March 2 council oversight meeting, said that number was lower, as many people who had to leave their homes elected not to return after rebuilding lives elsewhere.

Donald said DCHA has referred the matter to D.C.’s Office of the Inspector General, which will decide whether a criminal referral is appropriate. “There are and were systemic failures … that we are addressing in terms of supervision and systemic checks and balances,” Donald said.

