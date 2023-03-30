The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after unauthorized person seen with rifle

By
March 30, 2023 at 3:42 p.m. EDT
Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters)
Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after an unauthorized individual was seen walking on the base with a rifle.

Kylene Yumul, a spokeswoman for the base, said she and other staffers were on lockdown but said no gunshots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

In a Facebook message, the base reported: “An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing.” The message described the person as “a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying a ar-15 style rifle with no orange tip.”

Yumul said she had no additional information about the person with the rifle. Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is the home airport of the President’s Air Force One.

This story is developing.

