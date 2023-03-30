Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after unauthorized person seen with rifle

Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after an unauthorized individual was seen walking on the base with a rifle.
In a Facebook message, the base reported: “An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing.” The message described the person as “a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying a ar-15 style rifle with no orange tip.”
Yumul said she had no additional information about the person with the rifle. Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is the home airport of the President’s Air Force One.
This story is developing.