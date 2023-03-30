Maryland senators are no-shows as budget negotiations stall over education

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The behind-the-scenes haggling over education spending in Maryland's $63 billion budget took a dramatic public turn late Thursday, as House of Delegates budget negotiators accused their Senate counterparts of standing them up. Senators said they never agreed to show. House negotiators wanted to talk about moving even more money into public education than when the funding dispute began weeks ago. But an hour after their meeting was scheduled to begin, they took their places around a horseshoe-shaped committee table to announce that it appeared the senators weren't coming.

“People were expecting us to conference,” House Appropriations Chairman Ben Barnes (D-Prince George’s) said. “They’re expecting us to be resolving and working out our differences. They want to see us do it. We’re ready to do it.”

The senators said although they’d been speaking by phone with delegates, the meeting advertised publicly online all day was not part of their plan.

“The only time you ever stand somebody up is when you agree to meet them. And we never had an agreement of when we were going to meet,” Senate Budget and Taxation Chairman Guy Guzzone (D-Howard) said later Thursday.

House and Senate negotiators have been fighting over two main issues: how much to put in savings for a landmark, multibillion education program and whether to continue a school voucher program that provides low-income students with taxpayer-funded scholarships to private schools.

The state is expected to run out of money to pay for the big education plan, known as the Blueprint for Maryland Future, in four years.

The House passed a budget that set aside $900 million for future education spending and phased out the voucher program by trimming $2 million from the $10 million program. The Senate wants to set aside $800 million and keep the voucher program at $10 million a year.

While the widest gulf is how much to save for the Blueprint, it’s actually the $2 million headed to private rather than public schools that is the crux of the fight, negotiators on both sides said.

House leaders — and Gov. Wes Moore (D) — see the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today, or BOOST, as a diversion of public dollars to private schools. Moore suggested cutting it by 20 percent and the House agreed. But key Senate Democrats see the program as a way to create equity, allowing students living in poverty to avoid failing public school systems.

“The real issue is BOOST,” Guzzone said of the Senate position. “And this is a very heartfelt issue on both sides about what needs to be done or should be done for education.”

Barnes said House of negotiators, “We are sticking with the governor, who we believe was elected with a mandate to lead.”

The legislature faces a procedural deadline to pass a budget by Monday, or the governor gains power to extend the annual 90-day session, which is now scheduled to end April 10.

Both and House and Senate negotiators say they don’t expect that to happen.

“We understand compromise is at the heart of this business,” Barnes said. “We are going to call a conference again tomorrow. We hope the Senate will come here tomorrow and conference with us and try to work out the differences on this.”

Guzzone put it this way: “Reasonable minds will come together eventually.”

