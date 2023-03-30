Judge orders GOP primary in Va. Senate race after party official sues

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — A Richmond judge has ordered the state to hold a Republican primary in a Suffolk-area state Senate contest, ruling in favor of a GOP official who accused Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s chief of staff and Attorney General Jason S. Miyares of pressuring the state elections chief into canceling it in favor of a convention.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Claire G. Cardwell on Wednesday ordered state Elections Commissioner Susan Beals to once again schedule the June GOP primary that had been announced earlier this month but then called off.

Beals confirmed that she will do so. “The judge has ruled and we will issue an updated order [for a primary],” Beals said in an email to The Washington Post.

In a lawsuit filed this month, a GOP party official from the city of Suffolk claims that Miyares (R) and Youngkin’s chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, “aggressively upbraided” and “bullied” Beals to change the nomination method for an open, Suffolk-area state Senate seat from a primary to a convention.

The suit alleges that Youngkin and Miyares thought the convention format would be more favorable to their preferred candidate, Del. Emily M. Brewer (R-Suffolk), than to her rival, former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.

Youngkin, Goettman and Miyares have declined to comment on those claims. They were not defendants in the suit, which names only Beals, the state Department of Elections and the state Board of Elections.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Calvin Brown defended Beals and her department at a hearing Monday. Through Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita, Brown declined to comment on the judge’s ruling.

According to state law and the state GOP’s internal rules, members of each legislative district committee decide the nomination method for their contests, and if they choose a state-run primary, the committee’s chairman notifies the state elections officials.

“Once the chairman of a district submits proper notice calling for a primary, the SBE ‘shall order the holding of a primary election,’” Cardwell wrote, quoting state law. The judge found that by canceling the primary, Beals and the State Board of Elections “violated their ministerial duty requiring them to order such primary.”

Dawn Jones brought the case as chairwoman of the 17th District legislative committee. Until recently, she also was the undisputed chairwoman of the party’s local unit, the Suffolk Republican Committee. She says she continues to lead the local unit, but the state party says she has been ousted because her unit considered censuring one of the state’s most senior elected Republicans, House speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah).

“The judge ruled that Mrs. Jones was correct on every important legal point,” Jones’s lawyer, Rick Boyer, said in an email to The Washington Post.

“I think it was a win for all the voters of Virginia,” Jones said after Wednesday’s ruling. But Jones said she hardly relished having to challenge her own party in court.

“It’s really sad to see the inner-party workings,” she said.

Jones got involved in Republican politics only in recent years, attracted by the party’s promises to restore “election integrity.” She teared up in an interview after Monday’s hearing, expressing disbelief that members of her own party had meddled improperly in the nomination matter.

Youngkin and Miyares championed “election integrity” in their 2021 campaigns, appealing to fans of former president Donald Trump, who falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Miyares created an “Election Integrity Unit” last year to provide legal advice and prosecute election law violations, despite a lack of widespread issues with voter fraud or other irregularities in the state.

In early March, the legislative district committee headed by Jones voted for a primary. On March 9, she reported that to the Board of Elections, which promptly posted public notice of the primary to its website. But on March 10, that notice disappeared.

Carey Allen, Sadler’s senior political adviser, testified Monday that she saw the change and tried twice, without success, to reach Beals by phone. She testified that she then called Chris Marston, an attorney for the Republican Party of Virginia, and that he told her Beals made the change under pressure from Goettman and Miyares.

Brown objected to that account as hearsay, but the judge allowed it after Boyer argued that evidentiary rules are more relaxed in a hearing for a preliminary injunction.

Brown contended that the state had to cancel the primary because it had been ordered by Jones, whom he described as a low-level “rogue” official who had lost the right to take part in the nomination decision following her unit’s move to draft a censure of Gilbert, the speaker.

Members of the Suffolk unit were upset with Gilbert’s decision to let certain GOP bills related to hot-button social issues, such as abortion, die without a hearing during this year’s General Assembly session. Other units have censured fellow Republicans without punishment.

Jones alleged that her removal was improper because the 2nd Congressional District Committee, which oversees the unit, did not provide detailed notice of the charges against her unit at least 30 days before it held its meeting. She said they got a week’s notice and no details.

Regardless of her status with the Suffolk unit, Jones continues to serve as chairwoman of the 17th District legislative committee, which includes Suffolk and several other jurisdictions. Brown contended that she could do so only as a nonvoting member, but Jones insisted that she still had the right to vote for a primary along with the rest of the committee.

Cardwell, the judge, refused to be drawn into the particulars of those “intraparty politics,” which she wrote, “obfuscates the actual issue presented to the Court, which is if proper notice [of a primary] was given, was such notice honored?” She found that Jones was the “duly appointed chair” of the legislative district committee and was therefore “entitled by her position” to notify state elections officials that they had chosen a primary. Having received that notice, elections officials have no choice but to order a primary, the judge wrote.

