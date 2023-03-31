With covid cases in retreat, D.C. shutters pandemic era clinics

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For weeks, Helen Schietinger has stocked up on masks and rapid test kits in preparation for Friday, closing day for the city's covid centers and another signal the pandemic — though not quite over — is often treated more like an annoyance than a public health crisis.

The 74-year-old retired nurse scooped up one more round of tests at a Northwest Washington center — one of eight that D.C. public health officials say are no longer necessary as new infections drop and vaccines remain widely available. President Biden said this week he will not veto a Republican-led measure to end the national covid emergency, but Schietinger plans to remain vigilant.

“I know it’s not over,” she said. “Nobody’s talking about if you’re a little sick, get tested, and if you’re positive stay home. … I’m really afraid to go places.”

The D.C. centers, funded by more than $8 million a month in federal covid relief dollars, opened in January 2022 at the peak of the then-new omicron variant when hospitals were packed and in many places lines for vaccines stretched down the block. Now, mask sightings are rare in the stores, trains and schools that just three years ago emptied as a panicked public watched the pandemic death toll surge.

LaTia Carr, 31, a registered nurse at the covid center inside Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ in Northwest Washington, recalled the opening of the clinics, at a time when people were rushing to get booster shots, as “pandemonium.”

On Friday morning, she sat at a registration table with a neat pile of clipboards and faced dozens of empty folding chairs. Aside from preparations for a final rush of people wanting to replenish their supply of masks and test kits, it was quiet.

“It’s definitely slowed down. A lot of people are up to date on their vaccines,” Carr said.

The closures were inevitable, officials say, as public health surveillance dropped and traffic to the federally funded clinics waned alongside demand for treatment, tests and vaccines in D.C. and across the country. But with state and local efforts scaling back, health researchers cautioned decision-makers to consider that those most impacted by covid often face the most significant barriers to care.

Shuttering the centers, which had evening and weekend hours and were mostly in visible retail locations, could hamper access, cause unexpected costs and send a message that covid is no longer a threat, said Sandra Crouse Quinn, senior associate director of the Maryland Center for Health Equity at the School of Public Health at the University of Maryland.

“Unfortunately, some of the most vulnerable to the most severe disease and hospitalization and death will be people who have less opportunity to seek testing, to seek vaccination when these centers close,” Crouse Quinn said.

Free vaccines are still available throughout the District at pharmacies, where pharmacists administer shots while juggling prescriptions and customer questions, meaning residents seeking vaccines may have to make appointments or wait for their shots.

“The rates are so low in terms of the covid that we’re seeing in the community that these [covid centers] aren’t needed anymore,” said Patrick Ashley, senior deputy director at the D.C. Department of Health. “We’ll see a couple people each day for vaccines, but the demand is just not there.”

Demand for vaccine stands at about 1,200 per week across providers in the District, down from 20,000 per week when the bivalent booster was first available; only 15 percent of vaccinations happen at covid centers, he said. The District stopped publishing updated case counts last year; D.C. hasn’t reported a covid-related death in weeks.

Quinn, who conducts research on vaccine availability at the University of Maryland and has arranged clinics at barbershops and beauty salons, noted nationally that 300-some people are still dying daily because of covid, which has disproportionately impacted communities of color. Three-quarters of D.C. victims are Black, despite comprising less than half the District’s population, city data shows.

With the removal of mask and vaccine mandates in places, closing the centers is “one more signal to people, ‘You don’t have to be vigilant, you don’t have to be concerned about this anymore,’” she said.

Starting Saturday, the District is funding a nurse to administer coronavirus vaccines full time at three locations in parts of the city with lower vaccination rates: Safeway Pharmacy at 490 L St, NW Ward 6; Safeway Pharmacy at 3830 Georgia Ave. NW in Ward 4, and Cedar Hill Urgent Care GW Health at 2228 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE in Ward 8. These locations will also have test kits while supplies last.

Randall Lee, a physician and co-medical director at the urgent care center, which opened in October in medically underserved Southeast D.C., said while widespread vaccinations and advances in treatment mean covid cases may not be as severe as they were earlier for people with comorbidities such as bronchitis, emphysema and asthma, contracting the illness can still be frightening, potentially expensive and disruptive.

He can see the anxiety in his patients’ faces when he says they need to be admitted to a hospital, meaning not only is their health at risk, but they have to arrange child care and take off work.

“That’s sort of the untold story of covid right now,” Lee said. It’s not as serious as a stand-alone disease but it is still causing problems for families in the area.”

The omicron subvariant — a strain called XBB 1.5, known as Kraken, which scientists say may be the most transmissible omicron descendant yet — is responsible for at least 90 percent of new infections in the region including D.C., Virginia and Maryland, federal data show.

When a covid case broke out in the day-care class of Jessica Zetzman and Kim Vu’s toddler this week, they said it underscored the value of having a place in their neighborhood to pick up free tests.

Zetzman, whose asthma makes her high risk for severe covid, said access to rapid tests has made playdates and family gatherings safe for their family, including the baby she had early in the pandemic.

“I guess we’ll just have to purchase them once the ones we’ve picked up run out,” she said, “and if I remember correctly, they’re not cheap.”

