A second D.C. government employee accuses Falcicchio of harassment

A second D.C. government employee has accused John Falcicchio, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser's former top adviser, of sexual harassment, lawyers representing the employee said Friday. The woman, who was not identified, is cooperating with city investigators, the attorneys, Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin, said in an emailed statement. "Her allegations are extremely disturbing and reflect a longstanding pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior by Mr. Falcicchio," the attorneys said in the statement. The woman is the second D.C. government employee to accuse Falcicchio of sexual harassment.

Falcicchio, 43, who did not respond to a text seeking comment, resigned as chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development on March 17. He has made no public statements since his resignation and has not indicated whether he has retained a lawyer.

It was three days later that Katz and Morin announced that they were representing the first woman, also a D.C. government employee, who accused Falcicchio of sexual harassment.

Susana Castillo, a Bowser spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Nor did a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, which is leading the investigation of Falcicchio.

Bowser learned of the first woman’s allegation against Falcicchio on the evening of March 8, her office has said. The next day, she asked the legal counsel office to investigate.

The abrupt departure of Falcicchio, a close adviser to Bowser for more than 15 years, stunned top members of her administration and occurred as she is facing a number of challenges, including declining tax revenue, a struggling downtown and a spate of high-profile crime.

This story is developing and will be updated.

