Deandre Holmes, of Northeast, was pronounced dead in the 1500 block of Kearny Street NE, according to D.C. police. Officers responded to the report of sounds of gunshots about 9:45 p.m.

As of Friday, homicides in the District were up 23 percent compared with the same time last year — when D.C. surpassed 200 killings for only the second time in almost two decades.