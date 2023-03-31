Washington’s best restaurants, according to the James Beard Awards

After Mark Furstenberg was named outstanding baker at the James Beard Awards in 2017 — his third nomination in a category created three years earlier — he found the honor “embarrassing,” he confessed to The Post. “I think I’m a good baker, and I’m very proud of Bread Furst,” Furstenburg said. “What I’m proudest of at Bread Furst is not national recognition, but the incredible recognition of the neighborhood. I set out to do a neighborhood bakery, and it’s turned out wonderfully.” Bread Furst, located in the Van Ness neighborhood on an unremarkable stretch of Connecticut Avenue NW, remains a remarkable place to get bread in all its forms — rustic baguettes, brioche, challah, loaves stuffed with ancient grains — but also a place to visit for pastries and doughnuts with coffee, or to enjoy a sandwich that demonstrates how much the bread really matters. 4434 Connecticut Ave. NW. breadfurst.com.