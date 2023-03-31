Charges brought in series of druggings and robberies in New York

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

New York authorities have charged a group of people suspected in a series of druggings and robberies, including one that proved fatal for a D.C. political consultant. In a heavily redacted indictment made public this week, authorities described a conspiracy in which those in the group would approach intoxicated people leaving bars or nightclubs, strike up conversations and then “offer and administer dangerous and illicit substances to them for the purpose of causing their incapacitation.”

Once the people were incapacitated, the indictment alleges, the group would take their credit cards or information on their phones to transfer money and make purchases at stores. In at least two cases, those who were drugged suffered fatal overdoses, authorities said.

The indictment, which refers to crimes between March 2021 and July 2022, lists five defendants, but redacts the names of four. The one who is named, Shane Hoskins, is facing robbery and grand larceny charges, according to the indictment. He was arraigned Thursday in New York State Supreme Court, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Efforts to contact Hoskins or relatives were not successful.

New York authorities have identified two who overdosed and died after being targeted by the group as John Umberger, a 33-year-old D.C. political consultant, and Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker. They were killed after leaving gay bars last spring in the same Manhattan neighborhood. The unredacted portions of the indictment do not mention their deaths.

Linda Clary, Umberger’s mother, said officials initially told her that her son had died of an accidental overdose; the medical examiner said he died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl” and four other substances, according to his death certificate.

Clary said she launched her own investigation because authorities’ description of her son sounded out of character for him. She later discovered Umberger had never gotten into the last cab he ordered and more than $20,000 had been withdrawn from his bank accounts.

Advertisement

On March 3, nine months after his body was found, the New York medical examiner ruled Umberger’s death a homicide. Clary said police told her they were investigating organized robbery rings that drug their targets and then gain access to their electronic devices by using facial recognition security features.

Clary said Friday that she had been told Hoskins was not directly connected to her son’s death. She expressed relief that authorities were making progress in the case but said she was “grossly disappointed” that Hoskins might be released as he awaits trial. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said bail was set at $50,000 cash, though prosecutors had asked for $100,000.

“It’s a gut punch,” she said.

The indictment included multiple text exchanges between Hoskins and other defendants, which showed them discussing where to go out for evenings and various ways of exchanging money.

Hoskins’s next court date is set for June 8, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

GiftOutline Gift Article