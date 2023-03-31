Daughter of ex-U.S. intelligence director sentenced to 35 years for murder

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Sophia Negroponte, the daughter of former U.S. director of national intelligence John Negroponte, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday in the 2020 stabbing of a friend inside a Maryland home. She was found guilty of second-degree murder in January for killing Yousuf Rasmussen, 24. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence J. McGann said Sophia Negroponte had pent-up anger issues that were made worse by her drinking.

“That rage drove Ms. Negroponte to stab her friend in the neck,” McGann said before handing down his sentence.

The trial turned on whether Negroponte purposefully tried to kill her friend by stabbing him in the neck with a kitchen knife or whether he was accidentally cut during a drunken fight.

After a roughly three-week trial that started in December, jurors acquitted her of the most serious charge she faced — first-degree, premeditated murder — but found that she acted with a “depraved heart” when she wielded a knife near Rasmussen’s throat and “acted with extreme disregard of the life-endangering consequences,” according to instructions jurors were given at trial. The Montgomery County jury also determined that she intended “to inflict such serious bodily harm” to Rasmussen “that death would be the likely result.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Hill said at the sentencing hearing Friday that guidelines are 15 to 25 years, but urged the judge to go above them because of the nature of the crime.

Hill said “not only did she steal Yousuf’s life,” she stole from Rasmussen’s family and friends. She was a “powder keg” ready to go off. “I believe that she is a danger to the community,” Hill said.

Sophia Negroponte spoke briefly, saying that all the kind things said about Rasmussen were true.

“He was a very beautiful and loving and caring person … I am truly sorry,” she said.

The altercation occurred the night of Feb. 13, 2020. Police arrived after receiving a 911 call about a bad knife wound inside a small rental unit being used as an Airbnb along West Montgomery Avenue in Rockville. Negroponte was staying there, and officers found there Rasmussen mortally wounded.

Negroponte was arrested and charged. At trial, her attorney said the injuries were an accident and pointed to the amount of alcohol consumed that evening. He said Negroponte could not form specific intent because she was so intoxicated.

“Alcohol pervades this case from the start; it pervades her life,” he said at trial, adding, “and it is absolutely at the heart of what happened there that night. And it’s one of the major reasons that this is absolutely not a murder.”

But prosecutors said her actions were intentional.

“Her hand was on that knife when it was plunged into his face, and cut across his throat, and plunged into his neck, where the blood came down and he collapsed almost immediately,” Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Fenton said in closing arguments.

John Negroponte was appointed in 2005 as the nation’s first director of national intelligence by President George W. Bush. He also served as an ambassador to Honduras, Mexico, the Philippines, Iraq and the United Nations. His career had nothing to do with Rasmussen’s death, but the lives of the Negropontes came up several times during the trial — in particular how they adopted Sophia from an orphanage in Honduras after serving there. Her mother, Diana Negroponte, testified in the trial.

