Gov. Moore’s nominee to lead the Maryland State Police is confirmed

But the nomination faced head winds from the start, with some senators questioning whether a veteran was the best choice to lead an agency being investigated by the Justice Department for alleged racial discrimination in hiring and promotion.

The appointment was confirmed with a 43-4 vote, following an attempt by Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-Prince George’s), who has fielded complaints by Black troopers for more than a decade, to delay it.

Some senators have raised questions as to whether Butler did anything to change the culture during his tenure. He has said he was not in charge of the agency.

Butler, who began his career as a trooper, led the Field Operations Bureau and was responsible for a patrol force of more than 1,000 troopers assigned to 23 barracks across the state. He has worked on the superintendent’s staff, in the Office of Equity ​and Inclusion (formerly the Office of Fair Practices​) and within the Maryland State Police’s Support Services Bureau.

Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Prince George’s), the only Black former law enforcement officer in the Senate, said he supported Benson’s request to delay Butler’s nomination because of the allegations made by Black troopers, arguing that the Senate was turning its back on a “protected class” that lawmakers have a responsibility to take care of.

“This is about a group of folks within that agency who are literally dying on the vine. There are 166 Black law enforcement officers within the Maryland State Police of over 1,400,” said Jackson, who said he has heard complaints of discrimination and racism within the department. “A few years back, there were nearly 300.”

Moore pushed hard for Butler’s confirmation. The Senate Executive Nominations Committee sent the nomination to the floor this week after adding oversight language in the state budget that requires Butler to report back on his plans to address recruitment and promotions.

Butler told the panel this week that he was aware of the “range of troubling issues” that faced the department, including “bias and discrimination, inappropriate behavior, and concerns regarding the promotional process.”

In an email to senators, he said the he was “absolutely committed to righting the wrongs within the Department of State Police.”

His said his plan includes an “increase investment in recruitment and retentions to rebuild our ranks and revitalize morale,” and pledged to reorganize the agency to create more opportunities for advancement. He also said he would develop a fair and transparent merit-based promotions system, and bolster staffing and expertise in the office of Equity and Inclusion “so that trooper concerns and complaints are addressed in a more timely manner,” among other changes.

