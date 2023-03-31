Taste test: Cherry blossom treats and beers

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cherry-flavored food and drinks are inescapable in Washington at this time of year, whether because of the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s sponsored “Cherry Picks” promotions at restaurants, bars and pastry shops, or just because the sweet flavors and bright colors seem like the perfect way to welcome spring. We tried a selection of these treats to help you narrow down the options.

Cherry treats

As directionless tourists flood the crosswalks, local business counters overflow with cherry-blossom-themed treats. Ranging from lightly floral-inspired to full-blown cherry explosions, here are a few treats you can enjoy as you watch the blossoms fall.

Ice Cream Jubilee’s Cherries Jubilee

Part of Ice Cream Jubilee’s seasonal menu (which also includes flavors like orange blossom tea cake and strawberry hibiscus), this ice cream mimics the flavor of a chocolate-covered cherry. Made with black cherry ice cream, brandy and melted chocolate, it’s a rich and creamy dessert that lacks the uniqueness one might expect in a cherry blossom treat. Flavorful, but reminiscent of a black forest ice cream you can enjoy all year. $5.95-$9.95.

Olivia Macaron’s cherry blossom macaron

Olivia Macaron in Georgetown knows how to work the cherry blossom crowd — its store is flush with faux blossoms perfectly arranged for snapping pics. While the exterior screams cherry blossom, the store’s macaron is a delightful whisper. For those who don’t revel in desserts smothered in cherry, this subtle morello cherry macaron with white chocolate ganache is a delectable, light treat. Olivia has a cherry blossom box if you’re looking to diversify your palette while staying on theme. $3 per macaron.

Astro’s cherry blossom doughnut

Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken’s downtown restaurant is decked out with cherry blossom decor (pink floral streamers and round pink lanterns hang from the ceiling), but in the attached doughnut shop, you’d never know it was early spring — save for the cherry blossom doughnut. It’s a fried delight filled with tart red cherry jam and topped with a cream cheese glaze. A minimal cherry blossom design perches in a bundle of branches and flowers on top of the white frosting. The jam and cream cheese are a divisive combination — “it’s not easy being cheesy,” one recent visitor remarked — but the cherry-blossom-themed treat is still one of the shop’s most popular seasonal choices. $4 per doughnut.

Baked by Yael’s cake pop

The cherry blossom cake pop at Baked by Yael is almost too pretty to eat. Located across from the National Zoo, the kosher shop offers jumbo cherry blossom cake pops in “birthday,” chocolate and red velvet flavors that are all draped in pink frosting and topped with cherry blossom decoration. The cake is so moist, it’s nearly too heavy for the stick, and it’ll fall right off if you’re not careful. This blossom-themed treat might not be cherry flavored, but it is a good option for those with allergies — Baked by Yael is one of just a handful of entirely nut-free area bakeries. $6.50 per cake pop.

Baked and Wired’s cherry blossom cupcake

Baked and Wired’s Georgetown bakery and its sister spot in Mount Vernon Triangle are celebrating the blooms with hot pink cupcakes. Maraschino cherries are scattered throughout the vanilla cake base, which is topped with a decadent maraschino cherry buttercream. It’s a Shirley Temple in cupcake form — just as sugary sweet as the drink, too. $5.95 per cupcake.

Ted’s Bulletin’s cherry blossom Ted’s Tart

Ted’s Bulletin’s 14th Street and Capitol Hill locations may not be the first places you think of for seasonal desserts, but the American restaurant is pulling out all the stops for cherry blossom season. The star of the show is the seasonal variation of Ted’s Tart. These are not the Pop-Tarts you ate after school; buttery, flaky pastry is covered with a creamy glaze and speckled with pink sugar and edible flowers, all encasing deep red cherry preserves. The spring fun doesn’t stop there. Ted’s also offers two other cherry blossom desserts: cheesecake and mini pies. $4 per tart.

Cherry beers

The official beer of the National Cherry Blossom Festival is FestivAle, from Ashburn’s Old Ox Brewery — a thirst-quenching farmhouse saison brewed with cherries. But breweries in the city offer their own takes on cherry-based beers, which can make for an interesting seasonal bar crawl.

Lost Generation Cherry Pie a La Mode

This pastry stout from the newish Lost Generation is loaded with notes of cinnamon, vanilla, brown sugar and tart cherry, especially in the finish, which somehow brings to mind both the syrup in canned cherries and a traditional pie crust. This is a very well-put-together (and, importantly, lactose-free) take for those who prefer their beers to taste like dessert. 5 percent ABV, $8.50.

Hellbender In Bloom

If “cherry beer” is a style, this is a flagship offering. In Bloom literally tastes like someone poured a shot of sour cherry juice into a bright, clean lager. In fact, that’s what Hellbender does, using Montmorency cherries. (Hellbender’s dry-hopped lager and Kolsch tend to be go-tos at the Upper Northwest brewery.) It’s a pretty basic beer but makes for nice patio sipping, especially with the lingering tart finish. 4.7 percent ABV, $8.

City-State Sakura

“Brewed with real cherry blossoms!” is the tagline on City-State’s pale ale, which lists 22 pounds of cherry blossom flowers, imported from Japan, among its ingredients. The result is on the sweet side — not uncommon with City-State beers — but the cherry flavor in the finish is complementary and not overwhelming. 6 percent ABV, $7.50. Available in cans.

Red Bear Peak Bloom

This is a simple, easy-drinking witbier — pillowy soft, gently spiced — with sour cherry juice from the NoMa brewery. It’s not too sweet, and the cherry blends well. The flavors just tail off at the end, though, and I wish the finish weren’t quite so thin. 5.2 percent ABV, $7. Available in cans.

Crooked Run Cherish

This is going to be the most love-it-or-hate-it beer on this list, served up by D.C.’s newest brewery, which opened near Union Market in January. Cherish is made with cherries, white chocolate and milk sugar (a.k.a. lactose), and billed as a fruited Berliner weisse, even though it comes across as more sweet than tart. What’s controversial is the white chocolate. The nose is full of it, and the overall impression was Valentine’s Day-style white-chocolate-coated cherries. If you don’t like white chocolate, this is a beer to avoid. 5 percent ABV, $8. Available in cans.

