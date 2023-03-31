On April’s Eve breeze seemed to leave many blossoms intact

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The significance of Friday's weather seemed hard to avoid: Friday ended a quarter, brought us to the doorstep of April, and led us into a weekend. But gray skies, and near average warmth, challenged desires to read our future in its features.

Possibly Friday's greatest atmospheric distinction lay in wind and breeze. Much of the day seemed to be unmistakably breezy. Often 12, or 13 or 14 mph, the flow of air seemed enough to make each individual branch of a cherry tree nod slightly in wary deference.

At certain times, gusts arose, far more forceful than the background breeze. They suggested that the curtain was about to rise on some major atmospheric drama. But at least through Friday evening, they did not seem to deliver on their threat or promise.

As of 5 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a peak wind of 23 mph, and a peak gust of 36.

But those bursts, although they seemed overtures, or accompaniment to meteorological doings worthy of the conclusion of a quarter, did not seem to be orchestrated into any significant weather drama. Not in Washington on Friday afternoon.

In and around the city, the cherry blossoms have begun to appear a bit tired and tattered. They no longer decorate each twig and limb in the astonishing profusion of the first gaudy days of full bloom.

Gusts of wind, such as Fridays, shake petals from them; some fall as history expects them to, but many remain. Possibly that is a means by which on such days as Friday, they convey vividly their mixture of messages, of beauty, fragility, delicacy and impermanence.

“The cherry blossoms are past peak bloom,” the National Park Service said in a tweet, “but the lovely remains will bring more crowds to the National Mall this weekend.”

Beneath Friday’s gray skies, Washington went about life on a significant day, in a warmth that approximated what we might anticipate at this time of year. The afternoon high temperature of 66 degrees exceeded the average for the date, but only by four degrees.

The morning’s low reading of 42 dipped below average by a single degree. Friday did not seem the sort of day to provoke concerned conversation about how it departed from our image of the day before the First of April.

It seemed gray throughout our daylight hours, bringing little rain, but seeming to foster and conform to a sense of vagueness, uncertainty and indistinctness that made it difficult to seize on as a sign of what is in store for us.

What had been observed by 5 p.m., the National Weather Service reported, was only a trace of rain. Not enough to measure.

A sense of moisture seemed pervasive at certain hours, perhaps reminiscent of spring and its preparation for horticultural efflorescence. But the gray skies above seemed essentially benign, a backdrop to the day, rather than an essential component to the March 31 story

They seemed flat, uniform in texture, and without the dark brooding billows that often threaten or promise imminent deluge.

Let April bring its showers, they might have been trying to tell us. The last day of March, the end of a cold weather quarter, would hold any raindrops in readiness and reserve.

