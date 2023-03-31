Youngkin blasts ‘manufactured’ Trump indictment, stirs partisan rancor

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is famous for being just Trumpy enough to woo MAGA Republicans without alienating more moderate voters, but the former president’s indictment this week by a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments to an adult-film star found Youngkin leaping to Donald Trump’s defense.

“It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America,” Youngkin tweeted on his personal account Thursday night after the news broke. “The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop.”

Youngkin’s stand set off fireworks on social media, with many saying it belied his carefully crafted image as a zipped-up vest-wearing suburban moderate.

“For those who continue to characterize Glenn Youngkin, as mild or moderate, just look at his inflammatory and outrageous statement tonight about the Trump indictment. He is a Trumpist to the core,” tweeted Norman J. Ornstein, an emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

“Glenn Youngkin is not a moderate,” the Arlington Democrats tweeted. “He is backing MAGA attacks on the rule of law. Virginia needs a Governor that supports Virginians, not Trump.”

Even the spokesman for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore — a Democrat who has gotten into playful Twitter exchanges with Youngkin — echoed the theme. “Glenn Youngkin is not a moderate, folks,” tweeted Carter Elliott IV, a Lynchburg native.

Others criticized Youngkin for expressing an opinion before details of the case are known.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded to Youngkin’s tweet with one of her own: “Just one question, Governor: did you even see the indictment before sending this tweet?”

A spokeswoman for Youngkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his tweets.

The Trump indictment is sealed, so details of what he was charged with are not public. Bragg, a Democrat, has been investigating whether Trump violated New York state law as a candidate in 2016 when his lawyer paid adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from talking about an alleged affair. A 23-member grand jury, not Bragg himself, found probable cause of a crime and made Trump the first former president to face criminal charges.

Youngkin’s reaction mirrored that of other high-profile Republicans — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, like Youngkin, is considered a potential rival to Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

But DeSantis ranks far higher in polls of potential GOP voters, and observers seized on Youngkin’s tweets as evidence that he is courting national Republicans more than Virginia voters, who rejected Trump resoundingly in both presidential elections.

Bill Kristol, a longtime conservative commentator who split with the GOP over Trump, said in an email to The Washington Post that “Gov. Youngkin hasn’t seen the indictment — but unlike other responsible public officials, he seems eager to offer an opinion about it. It’s hard to understand why Gov. Youngkin is so confident that, in paying a porn star hush money a month before an election, Donald Trump has done nothing wrong.”

Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, said in an interview that he believed Youngkin had to voice support for Trump “to maintain his viability with the core Republican electorate.”

If the governor does seek the GOP presidential nomination, Rozell said, a failure to condemn Trump’s indictment “would be quickly remembered. On the other hand, he could have separated himself from the crowd, but I just think with Republican primary voters, [not condemning the indictment] is just not going to play at all.”

Youngkin’s forceful response to Trump’s indictment stands in contrast to his restrained reaction to a prominent criminal case playing out in his own state. Irvo Otieno, 28, died at a state mental hospital March 6 as Virginia sheriff’s deputies and hospital staff piled on top of him for more than 11 minutes. Seven deputies and three hospital workers face second-degree murder charges in his death, which was captured on surveillance video.

Youngkin has expressed sympathy for Otieno’s family but urged patience as those cases wind through the courts.

“There is a judicial process going on and we have to fully respect that, and I ask everybody to please fully respect it,” Youngkin said in a brief gathering with reporters on March 20, hours before the video became public. While some elected officials reacted strongly to the video — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), for instance, tweeted that he was “horrified by the senseless murder of Irvo Otieno” — Youngkin issued a written statement reiterating his grief for the family and his determination to “let the judicial process run its course.”

Other Virginia Republicans followed Youngkin’s example on Trump. State Attorney Gen. Jason S. Miyares posted a statement on Twitter blaming Bragg for misplaced priorities, though he stopped short of Youngkin’s language condemning the indictment.

“When far-left progressive prosecutors pick and choose which crimes to prosecute and ignore to advance their ideological and political agenda, our nation’s core principles of equal justice under the law are eroded,” Miyares wrote.

He added, “Every minute Bragg spends prosecuting the former president is a minute he is not prosecuting violent criminals. This is a tragedy for violent crime victims and is one of the reasons Americans are losing trust in the government.”

Democrats have accused Miyares, Virginia’s chief law enforcement officer, of using his office for political ends, as with the formation of a 20-person “Election Integrity Unit” in a state with no widespread issues of voter fraud or other irregularities.

Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), who drew ire from the right in the recent legislative session for scuttling antiabortion legislation that was likely to die in the Democratic Senate, issued a statement as fiery as Youngkin’s.

“America’s slide down the slippery slope to banana republic territory is on full display today,” Gilbert wrote, saying Trump’s indictment is “political revenge, nothing more. All Americans should be deeply concerned. If a prosecutor can play this fast and loose with the criminal justice system in order to arrest a former President he simply doesn’t like, then our entire political system is in peril.”

Gilbert’s take drew a sharp retort from David Frum, a political commentator and former speechwriter for Republican President George W. Bush.

“Point of clarification,” Frum tweeted, “it’s a banana republic when the president of the state commits crimes and DOESN’T face justice.”

