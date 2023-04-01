D.C. police arrest man in slaying of woman on New York Avenue NE

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

D.C. police arrested a 43-year-old man Friday in connection with the slaying of a woman inside a hotel room in Northeast Washington. Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers found 31-year-old Christy Bautista, of Harrisonburg, Va., unconscious and unresponsive after apparently being stabbed multiple times inside a room at the Ivy City Hotel in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE, police said.

She was declared dead at the scene by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced that they had made an arrest in the case. George Sydnor Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Police said they found Sydnor inside the room and arrested him on the spot.

No information was available immediately about possible motive, nor the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

