The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

D.C. police arrest man in slaying of woman on New York Avenue NE

Officers had found the 31-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive after apparently being stabbed multiple times at the Ivy City Hotel

By
April 1, 2023 at 4:58 p.m. EDT
Officers found a 31-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive after apparently being stabbed multiple times at a hotel in Northeast Washington on Friday. (iStock)
Listen
1 min

D.C. police arrested a 43-year-old man Friday in connection with the slaying of a woman inside a hotel room in Northeast Washington.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers found 31-year-old Christy Bautista, of Harrisonburg, Va., unconscious and unresponsive after apparently being stabbed multiple times inside a room at the Ivy City Hotel in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

She was declared dead at the scene by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced that they had made an arrest in the case. George Sydnor Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Police said they found Sydnor inside the room and arrested him on the spot.

No information was available immediately about possible motive, nor the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Loading...