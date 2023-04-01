D.C. police seek suspects in overnight armed robberies

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Police are searching for four suspects after two armed robberies in the District early on Saturday. The first happened about 2:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Perry Place NW in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, where a report of a “large fight” was called in to police. Officers who responded to the scene said they found a man bleeding from the abdomen as a result of an apparent stab wound.

The man said he had been approached by two men wearing all black who asked him for money. When he took out his wallet, he told police, one of the men grabbed it and took off running. The person whose wallet was stolen chased after the pair and tried to wrestle his wallet free but was stabbed in the struggle, police said. Officers are looking for two men in their early 20s wearing all black in connection with the incident.

The second robbery happened about 2:40 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up next to a group of friends walking home in the 700 block of K Street NE, near the H Street Corridor, and two men jumped out holding handguns, according to police. The pedestrians dropped their wallets on the ground after instruction from the gunmen, who then scooped up the wallets, climbed back into the waiting car and fled, police said.

The armed men were described as tall, thin and likely in their early 20s. One is believed to have been wearing a white hoodie, neck gator and light blue jeans, police said. No arrests had been made in either case as of Saturday afternoon.

GiftOutline Gift Article