Fairfax police arrest three D.C. men in armed Maryland carjacking

Fairfax County Police arrested three D.C. men that officials say were involved in an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, Md., earlier this week. The vehicle, a 2014 Audi SUV, had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking on Wednesday in Prince George’s County. On Thursday, Fairfax County police said they received a hit off a license plate reader that matched the stolen car.

Officers said they found the car unoccupied near International Drive and Fletcher Street in Tysons, Va., and waited nearby to see if anyone would return to it. Three young men soon approached.

Police said a 20-year-old suspect was immediately arrested. One of the two 18-year-old suspects attempted to escape on foot but was quickly apprehended. The other 18-year-old hopped into the Audi and tried to drive away, officers reported. He hit two police vehicles and three other vehicles, and the collisions rendered the Audi undrivable. Police arrested the driver after he attempted to run from the wreckage, officers said.

Officers found a handgun on one of the teens that, according to police, had been “manipulated to become an automatic firearm with an extended magazine” and found another handgun in the glove box of the SUV.

Police identified the three young men as D.C. residents. They were being held in Fairfax County jail without bond as of Saturday. The men face several charges in Fairfax County and are wanted for crimes related to the initial carjacking in Prince George’s County.

