Man who allegedly exposed himself by University of Maryland in custody

Marquise Tranell Mahoney, 24, was charged on Thursday with indecent exposure and unlawful touching, a fourth-degree sexual offense, among other charges. Police had obtained a warrant for his arrest a day earlier.

A man suspected of exposing himself to two women near the University of Maryland campus has turned himself in, according to University of Maryland police.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The first incident took place Sunday evening on March 26. A female student reported to police that as she walked near the 3400 Block of Tulane Drive, a man touched her inappropriately, and when she continued to walk, he grabbed her. She then turned around, and he exposed himself to her.