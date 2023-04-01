Man who allegedly exposed himself by University of Maryland in custody

A man suspected of exposing himself to two women near the University of Maryland campus has turned himself in, according to University of Maryland police.
The first incident took place Sunday evening on March 26. A female student reported to police that as she walked near the 3400 Block of Tulane Drive, a man touched her inappropriately, and when she continued to walk, he grabbed her. She then turned around, and he exposed himself to her.
The second incident took place Monday morning on March 27. Another woman told police a man exposed himself to her in a hallway. Police did not say where the second incident took place. Police had named Mahoney, of Silver Spring, as a suspect on Wednesday. He turned himself in the next day.