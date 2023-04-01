April Fools brought serious weather here, but not the worst

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We had rain, powerful gusts and skies that seemed to grow spectacularly dark. But ultimately, the impact of Washington's atmospheric backdrop, at least according to initial accounts, may have had relatively minor effects. That is, beyond the vivid appearance presented by the darkening evening skies.

At moments near sunset, as banks of jagged gray cloud advanced from the west, they dropped dark tendrils toward the ground that may have merely showed where rain fell, but may have reminded us of the funnel clouds that devastated other areas.

Here too, the atmosphere flexed muscle but as powerful gusts, not destructive whirlwinds. Gusts in the 30, 40, and reportedly even 50 mph range were measured at Reagan National Airport. Gusts of 63 mph were reported in Montgomery and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland.

At least once, wind in a cherry tree sent petals flying as if a sack of feathers had been scattered.

Falling trees tore down power lines. About 9,000 homes and businesses in Fairfax County, Va., lost power at one point. In Loudoun County the figure was about 5,000. In Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, the total was about 5,000.

