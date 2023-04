The victim died after being stabbed in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE, said Officer Beth Grannis, a police spokeswoman. The attack was reported about 7 p.m. and apparently occurred indoors, Grannis said.

A woman was slain Friday evening along one of the major commuter corridors in the District, according to police.

No information was available immediately about a suspect or motive; the woman’s name was not available.

New York Avenue NE is a major traffic artery for motorists commuting between the District and the Maryland suburbs. It gives access to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, and in addition to stores and businesses includes numerous hotels that are used by tour groups and others.