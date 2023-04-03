D.C.’s housing fund falls short of requirement to aid lowest-income renters

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.’s main policy tool for producing affordable housing saw more than $100 million in spending intended to help hundreds of low-income families last year — but again fell short of legal requirements to prioritize housing projects for the city’s poorest, a 2022 annual report filed over the weekend shows. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It is the first annual report for the Housing Production Trust Fund that the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has filed in seven years.

Although the law requires 50 percent of funds to go toward housing projects for extremely low-income people, in 2022 only 19 percent of funds went toward housing for that income bracket, according to the annual report.

That gap, a years-long problem, illustrates what housing advocates see as a vexing challenge in a city weathering an affordable housing crisis: Often, the least funds are devoted to producing housing for the people in most dire need. Those who are considered extremely low-income live at or below 30 percent of the area median income, which in D.C. for a family of four is $142,000. But housing projects targeted to that income bracket are often the most challenging and expensive to subsidize to make them financially viable for developers, according to city officials.

“They require more subsidy because there’s less rental income coming in to them,” Colleen Green, acting director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, said in a recent interview ahead of the report’s release. “So you have to provide a deeper amount of subsidy for those units.”

Still, while challenges remain with prioritizing housing projects for extremely low-income people, the report shows the fund was successful in targeting housing projects to those considered “very” low-income, devoting the majority of last year’s expenditures to projects intended to aid that group.

The report acknowledged that it was becoming “harder” to achieve the requirement to devote the majority of the fund’s resources to extremely low-income households. But in a follow-up interview on Sunday, Green said that the housing department believes other tools to be more effective at creating affordable housing for those considered extremely low-income. She argued the city’s efforts to boost housing for that group must be examined holistically rather than strictly through the Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF).

Green pointed to the Local Rent Supplement Program as a tool she viewed as more effective to creating affordable housing opportunities for the city’s poorest, noting it works in concert with the HPTF.

“Instead of using up all of the Housing Production Trust Fund money or a majority of it — because you need a deeper subsidy, obviously, for this population — we made a judgment call, which I think is a good one, to use those funding sources that are allocated” exclusively for extremely low-income renters, Green, said in a recent interview. That way, she said, if other funding sources can focus on that population, “the Housing Production Trust Fund can build more affordable units overall.”

Confronting the affordable-housing crisis in D.C. has been central to Bowser’s vision since she took office in 2015, and she has often heralded the HPTF as the major driver in that mission. The city has invested at least $100 million annually since her election and nearly half a billion twice in recent years, making it one of the nation’s largest affordable housing chests of its kind.

The HPTF is intended to offer gap financing for affordable housing projects to make the projects financially viable for developers, who otherwise have far less incentive to develop housing for extremely low-income renters due to the return on investment.

The fund’s numerous housing projects — more than 8,200 units through September 2022, according to the report — have allowed the mayor to move closer to her goal of creating 12,000 affordable housing units by 2025.

In 2022, more than $128 million went toward 10 different affordable housing projects, including those in predevelopment stages, which overall are expected to help more than 700 households. That includes 107 extremely low-income households, 437 very low-income households — exceeding its goals in that category — and 182 low-income households.

Of the funds expended, about $22 million went toward extremely low-income housing projects.

The HPTF has run into accusations of management problems in recent years — including on the issue of failing to target most of its funding to extremely low-income households. A separate 2021 audit by the Office of the Inspector General found that nearly $82 million in HPTF funds that should have gone toward extremely low-income households instead went toward the other income brackets under 80 percent of the median income — a finding the department pushed back on, calling the requirements in the HPTF law “aspirational.” Among other things, the audit also observed problems with how project contracts were selected, prompting the D.C. Council to put forth legislation to require more transparency.

The inspector general also cited the administration for not seeking consent from the D.C. Council to waive the requirements for serving extremely low-income households. If the mayor does not receive enough proposals for producing or preserving extremely low-income units, the law says she can submit a waiver to the D.C. Council. The council can approve or disapprove the waiver.

The housing department disagreed with the inspector general that it should develop policies requiring the administration to do this in the future, arguing the housing department already had a “transparent” relationship with the council so didn’t need to. Bowser did not submit waivers to the council last year. The council changed the law last year to require the mayor to submit waivers going forward.

The law also requires the mayor to submit annual reports on trust fund performance to the council. Bowser’s administration had not submitted one since 2015, her first year in office. A 2021 financial audit slapped the administration for failing to produce the reports, noting that continued failure to do so could “result in other severe consequences such as reduced funding or legal exposure.”

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request in February for all annual reports on file since 2016, the city said that none existed, but that reports for the years 2016 to 2021 would be created retroactively by June. Green reiterated that commitment in an interview.

Green, who was appointed in January, said she did not know why reports were not filed in all those years since she was not there, though she added quarterly reports — which include progress updates about housing projects but do not include information about how HPTF funds are targeted by income bracket — were on file.

A spokeswoman for Bowser did not immediately respond to questions over the weekend about why the administration did not produce annual reports for the past seven years, or questions about the fund’s performance with respect to extremely low-income housing projects. But she said late Sunday that the mayor would be available for follow-up questions on Monday.

Eliana Golding, a housing analyst at the DC Fiscal Policy Institute who has closely tracked the HPTF under the Bowser’s administration, said that to the fund’s credit, it’s positive that the money is still going toward affordable housing broadly — “it’s not like they’re sending the money off into the ether or spending it on market-rate housing,” she said.

Still, Golding said, when it comes down to it, the housing department is still not meeting what the law requires and the law, she said, is there for a reason.

“The majority of the funds are still going to affordable units. But we as a District, or the legislators, have decided actually we place a value on subsidizing deeply affordable housing, which is desperately needed in the District,” Golding said, referring to housing for extremely low-income households. “So the fact that they’re not following law means they’re not following the law. … We need the deeply affordable units because those are the people who are in desperate need.”

She pointed to the waiting list of more than 30,000 people seeking a housing voucher or traditional public housing — to show the high need for housing for the lowest-income Washingtonians. Coupled with the rent going up even in rent-controlled buildings and very high demand for the city’s emergency rental assistance program — for which the mayor has proposed cutting funding to return to pre-pandemic levels — Golding said, “this is a crisis.”

D.C. did meet the trust fund’s legal threshold for extremely low-income households once in Bowser’s tenure — in 2016, when it devoted 45 percent of funds to housing projects for the lowest-income bracket, suggesting it is not an impossible goal, according to data from the DC Fiscal Policy Institute. (The requirement in 2016 was that 40 percent of funds go toward that group, which the council later increased.)

Green said the city would continue to strive toward meeting the requirement and that this focus will be reflected in the next round of requests for proposals, which the housing department plans to issue in July.

A spokeswoman for Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) chair of the D.C. Council’s housing committee, said he was not immediately available for comment but intends to probe HPTF’s performance in an oversight hearing on Monday.

