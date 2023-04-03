‘He was our protector’: Family speaks as D.C. police ID 2 homicide victims

D.C. police have identified two victims in separate killings, one Thursday in Northeast and another Sunday in Southeast D.C.
“He was loved by everybody in the family,” said Constance Britt, Galloway’s 55-year-old aunt, adding that he was a father to a 9-year-old daughter. “He was a jokester. He was serious when he needed to be. He was a family person. He was our protector.”
Britt asked for anyone who saw what happened Sunday evening to contact police.
On Thursday, police reported a triple shooting in the 600 block of Kenilworth Ave., NE. Police found two men on the scene and a third shortly after in Prince George’s County, and transported them to hospitals for treatment.
One of those shot, 29-year-old Sergio Nicolas Rosario Arias, died from his injuries on Saturday. He was from the Bronx police said.
Efforts to reach Arias’s family were not successful.
By Monday evening, police had not made an arrest in either killing.