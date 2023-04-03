‘He was our protector’: Family speaks as D.C. police ID 2 homicide victims

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

D.C. police have identified two victims in separate killings, one Thursday in Northeast and another Sunday in Southeast D.C. Orlando Galloway, 36, was killed Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 14th Street SE. Police said they responded to report of an assault and found him inside an apartment deceased from gunshot and stab wounds. Another woman in the apartment was transported to a hospital with stab wounds but in stable condition, police said. Galloway was from Southeast, D.C.

“He was loved by everybody in the family,” said Constance Britt, Galloway’s 55-year-old aunt, adding that he was a father to a 9-year-old daughter. “He was a jokester. He was serious when he needed to be. He was a family person. He was our protector.”

Britt asked for anyone who saw what happened Sunday evening to contact police.

Advertisement

On Thursday, police reported a triple shooting in the 600 block of Kenilworth Ave., NE. Police found two men on the scene and a third shortly after in Prince George’s County, and transported them to hospitals for treatment.

One of those shot, 29-year-old Sergio Nicolas Rosario Arias, died from his injuries on Saturday. He was from the Bronx police said.

Efforts to reach Arias’s family were not successful.

By Monday evening, police had not made an arrest in either killing.

GiftOutline Gift Article